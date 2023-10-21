What Is Aquaman 2 Rated & Is The Movie Appropriate For Kids To Watch?

Parents and guardians interested in taking their kids, particularly young children, to "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" do have to consider whether their little ones can handle the chaotic violence that DC films are known for, but since "Aquaman" received a PG-13 rating for similar reasons ("sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language"), fans can likely expect more of the same in terms of thematic material.

For this reason, parents and guardians might want to take the first "Aquaman" into consideration when determining whether its sequel is appropriate for their children. On the one hand, Common Sense Media, an organization that informs families regarding child-friendly media, determined that "Aquaman" is best for those age 11 and older. On the other hand, head to your local big-box store, and you'll find toy aisles filled with action figures of Aquaman — all clearly intended for children.

Based on the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer, it's pretty clear that this is an action blockbuster aimed at everyone. So while adults will have lots to love about it, it'll no doubt be a winner with those who are teenagers and younger as well. Plus, Jason Momoa knows that kids love his DC superhero — back in 2019, the actor appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where he was interviewed by the host's young children about what it was like to be Aquaman – so he likely kept them in mind when developing the sequel.