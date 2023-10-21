What Is Aquaman 2 Rated & Is The Movie Appropriate For Kids To Watch?
The DC Cinematic Universe is poised to get a fresh coat of paint thanks to DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. In the meantime, however, Warner Bros. Pictures is still releasing many of the projects it already had in the pipeline, including "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle." While all three of these bombed at the box office, the franchise does have one ace up its sleeve to close off the year: "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
The James Wan-directed "Aquaman" sequel has received a PG-13 rating "for sci-fi violence and some language," making it accessible to those age 13 and older. This shouldn't be too surprising considering that most superhero films tend to be rated PG-13, but as with any movie, it's up to parents and guardians to decide if Jason Momoa's sophomore outing as the King of Atlantis is appropriate for their kids.
Both Aquaman films are rated PG-13
Parents and guardians interested in taking their kids, particularly young children, to "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" do have to consider whether their little ones can handle the chaotic violence that DC films are known for, but since "Aquaman" received a PG-13 rating for similar reasons ("sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language"), fans can likely expect more of the same in terms of thematic material.
For this reason, parents and guardians might want to take the first "Aquaman" into consideration when determining whether its sequel is appropriate for their children. On the one hand, Common Sense Media, an organization that informs families regarding child-friendly media, determined that "Aquaman" is best for those age 11 and older. On the other hand, head to your local big-box store, and you'll find toy aisles filled with action figures of Aquaman — all clearly intended for children.
Based on the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer, it's pretty clear that this is an action blockbuster aimed at everyone. So while adults will have lots to love about it, it'll no doubt be a winner with those who are teenagers and younger as well. Plus, Jason Momoa knows that kids love his DC superhero — back in 2019, the actor appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where he was interviewed by the host's young children about what it was like to be Aquaman – so he likely kept them in mind when developing the sequel.