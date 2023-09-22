How Vin Diesel Helped Shape Aquaman 2, According To Director James Wan

James Wan broke into Hollywood with one classic horror film after the next. He showed what he was capable of with the likes of "Saw," "Insidious," and "The Conjuring." But he wouldn't solely stay in the realm of horror for long as action blockbuster filmmaking was calling his name. He helmed "Furious 7," which remains the highest-grossing movie in the franchise and was later brought on to direct "Aquaman" and its upcoming sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Fans can definitely see those horror roots in his action films, especially with the trailer for "Aquaman 2" showcasing some sinister-looking monsters. But "Furious 7" also helped him craft the next installment of Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) journey. Wan told ComicBook.com how Vin Diesel of "Fast & Furious" fame helped guide the superhero sequel, "I learned about family from 'Fast and Furious,' you guys, so it's coming into play in a big way. You can see a bit of that played into this in a big, big way. [Laughs] No, seriously — you know, the family aspect in this film was something that was very important for me. And you can have Vin to thank for that."

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" directly referenced the "Fast & Furious" franchise, and it seems it's influencing DC films in more ways than one.