The Marvels Director Teases A Huge MCU Return

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is back in "The Marvels," only this time, she's not alone — she'll be joined by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), with whom she has quite a rocky history. To make the dynamic all the more interesting, the duo will have to team up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on the Disney+ miniseries "Ms. Marvel." So while the film is set to take the MCU into uncharted territory (it's the first project in the franchise to feature an all-female team), audiences can expect some sense of familiarity.

Beyond the recognizable characters, though, "The Marvels" will also feature recognizable locations, including Hala. The last time we saw the Kree homeworld was in 2019's "Captain Marvel," so it isn't too surprising that it's set to appear in the upcoming sequel, but it sounds like we'll be learning more about it. "When we're on Hala, in the past and in the present, I wanted to show a technological city," director Nia DaCosta said in the film's official production brief (via The Direct).