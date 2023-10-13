Daredevil: Born Again's Cast List May Reveal The End Of Of A Beloved Marvel Team

Preregistration documentation filed by Marvel ahead of work on "Daredevil: Born Again" may have revealed the end of a beloved fictional friendship in the MCU. While Marvel tries to keep spoilers as tightly controlled as possible, that doesn't supersede United States law, and a recent filing by the company with the U.S. Copyright Office included casting details about the series. The filing lists actor Nikki James as Kirsten McDuffie, adding weight to rumors that the upcoming Disney+ series is breaking up the law offices of Nelson and Murdock.

In the Netflix series, Matthew Murdock (Charlie Cox) worked alongside Franklin "Foggy" Nelson (Elden Henson), his friend from law school, with the two forming the legal firm Nelson and Murdock. Their friendship and partnership was a fan-favorite element of the now-defunct "Daredevil," as Foggy was able to be the cool voice of reason when Murdock was ready to breathe metaphorical hellfire. Even as Nelson and Murdock disbanded and Foggy took a job at a rival law firm, the two came together in their moments of need.

Marvel scooper canwegetsometoast has claimed on social media platforms that "Daredevil: Born Again" will see Murdock and McDuffie teaming up to form a new law firm called Murdock and Associates against a city backdrop where Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) has possibly taken over as New York City's mayor.

The Copyright Office filing appears to prove McDuffie will appear as a character, lending credence to that claim, especially since Kingpin is back in the MCU as of 2021's "Hawkeye." Although it means the loss of a beloved Marvel team, the Murdock-McDuffie partnership could open some fascinating plot possibilities from "Daredevil" comics.