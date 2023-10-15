Loki Season 2 Theory: OB's Real Identity May Answer A Huge Unsolved MCU Mystery

After just one episode of Season 2, a case can be made the best new addition to the Disney+ series is Ouroboros, a.k.a. OB, played by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan. He's the eccentric overseer of the Repairs and Advancement Department, but a fan theory has emerged suggesting he could have a far more significant role to play in the machinations of the Time Variance Authority.

In the Season 1 finale of "Loki," the god of mischief (Tom Hiddleston) and his variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), encounter the lair of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). They come across four statues depicting Timekeepers, with one of them broken. Redditor u/braulioc99 suggests, "OB is the 4th timekeeper statue destroyed in the citadel at the end of time. Too powerful and was placed in the hidden depths of the tva." It would make for an excellent twist for OB to be more nefarious than he's letting on, and it would explain why he's been given the unenviable position of overseeing a department hardly anyone ever goes to.

And there might be an interview quote to back this theory up. In 2021, "Loki" production designer Kasra Farahani spoke with Vanity Fair about those statues, including the broken one, admitting, "I can't say anything about it, unfortunately, but the answers will be forthcoming." It sounds like the identity of the fourth statue will come sooner or later, and OB being an all-powerful entity would be an excellent use of Quan's talents.