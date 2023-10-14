The Marvels Could Threaten 'Danger' For Future Avengers Movies - Here's Why

Given that "The Marvels" will mark Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) first trip into the big leagues, it raises the question of whether this trial by fire will warrant her getting the call to action whenever the Avengers need to unite against the Kang Dynasty. By going higher, further, and faster with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), it makes sense that the upcoming space-hopping adventure could lead to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" or even "Avengers: Secret Wars." However, according to the film's executive producer, it'll be Carol's actions causing all the bother, which may not be resolved in the final minutes of "The Marvels."

Speaking to Total Film, executive producer Mary Livanos revealed that Carol's next adventure "deals with some fluctuations in time and space, and there's definite danger afoot that could affect the multiverse." From there, though, she kept quiet, adding, "Where it all leads is a bit of a spoiler, and exactly how it'll all pan out in an 'Avengers' movie is currently being figured out right now. But we're definitely ending our characters in places that allow for plentiful opportunity." Those details might remain under wraps, but that isn't stopping the creative team of "The Marvels" from having their own expectations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.