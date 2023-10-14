The Marvels Could Threaten 'Danger' For Future Avengers Movies - Here's Why
Given that "The Marvels" will mark Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) first trip into the big leagues, it raises the question of whether this trial by fire will warrant her getting the call to action whenever the Avengers need to unite against the Kang Dynasty. By going higher, further, and faster with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), it makes sense that the upcoming space-hopping adventure could lead to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" or even "Avengers: Secret Wars." However, according to the film's executive producer, it'll be Carol's actions causing all the bother, which may not be resolved in the final minutes of "The Marvels."
Speaking to Total Film, executive producer Mary Livanos revealed that Carol's next adventure "deals with some fluctuations in time and space, and there's definite danger afoot that could affect the multiverse." From there, though, she kept quiet, adding, "Where it all leads is a bit of a spoiler, and exactly how it'll all pan out in an 'Avengers' movie is currently being figured out right now. But we're definitely ending our characters in places that allow for plentiful opportunity." Those details might remain under wraps, but that isn't stopping the creative team of "The Marvels" from having their own expectations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Nia DaCosta has hopes for Carol and company after The Marvels
It's nothing new for certain creative forces linked to corners of the MCU to have little to no idea of what's going to happen elsewhere in upcoming Marvel stories linked to their own. James Gunn had no clue Thor was going to join the Guardians after "Avengers: Endgame" and the "Black Widow" post-credit scene was kept secret from the "Hawkeye" writers' team. For "The Marvels" director Nia DaCosta, the future of the heroes she's been working for so long is one she has no idea about. "That's a question for [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige. I have lots of thoughts. But I actually have no idea what they're going to do in the 'Avengers' movies," she told Total Film.
That big duty will be left to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Jeff Loveness, who will take the baton from DaCosta and run with it. Whether they include some things from her dream checklist is unknown. "I do know that those guys who are doing that watch the films, see what we're doing. I have things I really want. But I'm not sure." You can see how she handles things before Kang comes calling when "The Marvels" land in theaters on November 10, 2023.