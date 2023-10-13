The Green Pie In Loki Season 2 Is Not What It Seems - And That's Oddly Important

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 2 — "Breaking Brad"

"Loki" Season 2, Episode 2 has a tighter focus on food than your average Marvel Cinematic Universe project. It's only natural that Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) McDonald's arc features a discussion over a fast food meal, much to Mobius M. Mobius' (Owen Wilson) vocal delight. But there's another, potentially even more important food moment when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and an agitated Mobius take a quick pie break to mull things over.

The pie flavor the duo settles on is key lime, but when we see the actual slices, fans of this particular dessert might notice that something is amiss. A key lime pie's filling is mostly egg yolks, making it yellow rather than neon green, the color of the version offered by the Time Variance Authority's automat. Adding to the artificial effect is the fact that the pies we see in the background seem to be the same color. Either this is the only pie flavor available, or the TVA gleefully pretends that all pies look like that.

It could be that the set designer simply chose a slice that fits the show's overall color scheme, but given that they make the effort to misname the pie, we may be looking at a subtle sign that the TVA is precisely as fake as Loki and Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) say. Since the green pie is also featured in the show's promotional material, it could potentially be more important to the plot than you'd think ... and could very well act as a symbol of the TVA's fake nature, just like the show uses Jet Skis to signify Mobius' subconscious desire for freedom.