DC's James Gunn Wants To Avoid Marvel's Biggest MCU Mistake

The newly appointed handler of the live-action DC Universe and director of "Superman: Legacy," James Gunn, has made it clear to fans that just because he's bringing a massive world of heroes and villains to the screen, their individual stories are still his main concern. Following a fan's argument (via Threads) that the best tactic would be to "build on what's already there with slight course corrections as needed," Gunn, who has spent the last decade bringing comic book characters and their worlds to life, made it clear just how he was going to approach the task that even a Man of Steel might struggle with.

"If you think of anything as 'investing time and effort,' no matter what shared universe, you definitely shouldn't be! Every story should be enjoyed and worth partaking in, in and of itself, without its attachment to an outside world," explained Gunn, who has already given us two DC projects in between his last lap round with Marvel. "If it feels like homework, screw it. 'Shared universes' should add fun to the individual stories, not the other way around. The individual stories and characters are much more important to me than the connections between them."

Now, looking back at Gunn's work that has played a part in two beloved comic book worlds, that certainly feels apparent, even when those worlds were working against him to do so.