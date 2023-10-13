Attack On Titan's Best Episode According To IMDb
Few shows this side of "Game of Thrones" have managed to pull off as many shocking plot developments and cruel character deaths as "Attack on Titan." The absolutely brutal horror-fantasy series features cannibalism, racial oppression, child murder, and even genocide over the course of its four devastating seasons. Still, according to IMDb fans, there's one half-hour of the popular series that stands above the rest.
Fans on IMDb have rated every single episode of the series, and of the nearly 100 episodes, it is Season 3, Episode 18 ("Midnight Sun") that stands above the rest. Sporting a near-perfect score of 9.8 out of 10 from "Attack on Titan" fans, the episode is the highest-rated in the show's history, and it's not hard to see why.
After the Battle For Shiganshina sees the Scouts victorious at last, there's still one more matter to shake out, and it almost immediately has the surviving Scout Corps. members at each other's throats. As Levi Ackerman (Hiroshi Kamiya/Matthew Mercer) reveals that he has a single vial of titan serum that could save someone's life, the question of whether to use it on Armin Arlert (Marina Inoue/Jessie James Grelle) or Erwin Smith (Daisuke Ono/J. Michael Tatum) nearly ends in blood.
Midnight Sun is a near perfect episode of television
The heated tone of this "Attack on Titan" episode cannot be overstated. In the show's timeline, it's been mere hours since Commander Erwin led a suicide charge of hundreds to distract the Beast Titan in order to give Levi the chance to kill the calculating menace. Meanwhile, Armin has just allowed himself to be roasted alive by Titan Steam to allow Eren Yaeger (Yuki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook) the chance to take out the Colossal Titan.
It's a horrific loss that leaves many dead and both Armin and Erwin suffering on the edge of death. While the choice inevitably comes down to Levi despite Eren and Mikasa Ackerman's (Yui Ishikawa/Trina Nishimura) fervent pleas and threats, it's why he makes his final decision that leaves the strongest mark. As Erwin mutters about a childhood memory, Levi decides that his friend has fought long enough and relents, giving Armin the serum.
This choice allows Armin to become the new Colossal Titan in "Attack on Titan," as he eats a screaming Bertholdt Hoover (Tomohisa Hashizume/David Matranga) alive and offers some hope that the Scouts may finally be able to strike back at their enemies from Marley. It's an exceptionally emotional and fulfilling episode of the series that mostly wraps up its arc and does so in a meaningfully exceptional way.
Midnight Sun only narrowly outdid its close competition
The distinction of having a 9.8 score doesn't belong to "Midnight Sun" alone, however. There are a full seven other episodes that have the same score, and they're easily among the best in the series. "That Day" takes the second place spot and is an episode of "Attack on Titan" that fills in many gaps in the story, explaining plenty of the show's mysteries in the process.
Next up is the Season 4 episode "Declaration of War," which sees Eren confronting Reiner Braun (Yoshimasa Hosoya/Robert McCollum) at last before beginning his brutal assault on Marley. "The War Hammer Titan," "Assault," "Memories of the Future," "Perfect Game," and "Hero" are the other episodes that share the score, and interestingly, all of them are from Season 3 or Season 4.
Of course, IMDb episode rankings are determined not just by their average score but also by how many votes they've received, which is why "Midnight Sun" stands above the rest of these similarly-rated episodes. Still, fans don't seem to have much negative to say about any episode of "Attack on Titan," with the lowest-rated episode of all having an OVA that sits at a still impressive 7.5.