Attack On Titan's Best Episode According To IMDb

Few shows this side of "Game of Thrones" have managed to pull off as many shocking plot developments and cruel character deaths as "Attack on Titan." The absolutely brutal horror-fantasy series features cannibalism, racial oppression, child murder, and even genocide over the course of its four devastating seasons. Still, according to IMDb fans, there's one half-hour of the popular series that stands above the rest.

Fans on IMDb have rated every single episode of the series, and of the nearly 100 episodes, it is Season 3, Episode 18 ("Midnight Sun") that stands above the rest. Sporting a near-perfect score of 9.8 out of 10 from "Attack on Titan" fans, the episode is the highest-rated in the show's history, and it's not hard to see why.

After the Battle For Shiganshina sees the Scouts victorious at last, there's still one more matter to shake out, and it almost immediately has the surviving Scout Corps. members at each other's throats. As Levi Ackerman (Hiroshi Kamiya/Matthew Mercer) reveals that he has a single vial of titan serum that could save someone's life, the question of whether to use it on Armin Arlert (Marina Inoue/Jessie James Grelle) or Erwin Smith (Daisuke Ono/J. Michael Tatum) nearly ends in blood.