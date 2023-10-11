Where Are My 600-Lb Life Brothers John & Lonnie Hambrick Now?
Viewers were treated to a 2-for-1 special in Season 8 of "My 600-lb Life" when John and Lonnie Hambrick appeared in the season premiere. It wasn't the first time siblings tried to get healthy simultaneously, as the Assanti brothers made a notorious showing in Season 5. But John and Lonnie were in dire straits, as they started their episode at 686 and 612 pounds, respectively. While under the care of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, the brothers supported one another and lost over 500 pounds combined while under his treatment.
The brothers have continued living healthy lifestyles after the episode aired, and the most important thing is that the brothers are on much better terms with one another. During their reality TV appearance, Lonnie admitted that he was gay, which created a rift between him and his family, including John, since they were raised in a religious household. Lonnie even said in the episode, "I remember telling my mother I was gay, and she basically just brushed it off." This played a role in him turning to food for comfort, but the brothers definitely seem close these days.
In November 2022, Lonnie posted a reel on Instagram of him giving John a haircut with the caption, "John came to see me to get cleaned up for the start of his new career as a football coach. This is such a proud moment for both of us." The Hambrick brothers are living their best lives, thanks in part to giving "My 600-lb Life" a chance.
John Hambrick has continued exercising and staying active
There's only so much Dr. Now can do for folks. For long-term results, "My 600-lb Life" participants need to continue the work on their own, and fortunately, both John and Lonnie Hambrick have continued their weight loss journeys after the cameras stopped rolling. Like many people who have been on "My 600-lb Life," including Ashley Reyes, John has maintained a low profile since leaving the show. However, it does appear he's continued exercising, as he has a Facebook post from 2020 about training for an upcoming race, "Well I had a great workout and loved every minute of it so looking forward to my 5k in June."
Not only that, but John is passing on physical fitness to the next generation. The reason he got a haircut from his brother was to commemorate his new gig as a football coach for his local school district. Other than these little snippets, it's hard to ascertain what John is up to regularly. His last Facebook post was in April 2020, but by the sound of things, he's doing well and has finally got his life on track. On the other hand, Lonnie Hambrick is incredibly open about what he's up to on social media.
Lonnie Hambrick is about to get married
Lonnie Hambrick has been much more open about his journey post-"My 600-lb Life." He regularly posts photos and videos from his life on Instagram and TikTok. These days, he works as a professional hair stylist in Haltom City, Texas. But the most exciting news out of Lonnie's life as of late is that he got engaged to his partner, Richard. The two are currently in the stages of wedding planning, and Lonnie seems thrilled to embark on this new journey together.
He even shared a heartwarming photo and caption on Instagram shortly after the engagement, "Before meeting Richard I had my mind made up that I was going to pretty much probably be alone for the rest of my life," Lonnie wrote. "The way the universe aligned everything in my life couldn't be more perfect. From me coming out to my weight loss transformation and now this. Life has a weird way of lining things up for you."
The Hambrick brothers are a testament to how people can truly turn their lives around after appearing on "My 600-lb Life." They took Dr. Now's regimen to heart and have continued actively working on themselves, and it's safe to say they're much happier today compared to where they were a few years ago.