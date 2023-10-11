Where Are My 600-Lb Life Brothers John & Lonnie Hambrick Now?

Viewers were treated to a 2-for-1 special in Season 8 of "My 600-lb Life" when John and Lonnie Hambrick appeared in the season premiere. It wasn't the first time siblings tried to get healthy simultaneously, as the Assanti brothers made a notorious showing in Season 5. But John and Lonnie were in dire straits, as they started their episode at 686 and 612 pounds, respectively. While under the care of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, the brothers supported one another and lost over 500 pounds combined while under his treatment.

The brothers have continued living healthy lifestyles after the episode aired, and the most important thing is that the brothers are on much better terms with one another. During their reality TV appearance, Lonnie admitted that he was gay, which created a rift between him and his family, including John, since they were raised in a religious household. Lonnie even said in the episode, "I remember telling my mother I was gay, and she basically just brushed it off." This played a role in him turning to food for comfort, but the brothers definitely seem close these days.

In November 2022, Lonnie posted a reel on Instagram of him giving John a haircut with the caption, "John came to see me to get cleaned up for the start of his new career as a football coach. This is such a proud moment for both of us." The Hambrick brothers are living their best lives, thanks in part to giving "My 600-lb Life" a chance.