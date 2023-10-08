What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Ashley Reyes?
"My 600-lb Life" bills itself as changing people's lives. But it's really one part of the journey, as participants still have trials and tribulations to go through to become their healthiest selves. This was the lesson from Ashley Reyes' episode, who appeared on Season 5 in 2017. She started the series at 668 pounds, but thanks to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a.k.a. Dr. Now, she lost enough weight on her own to qualify for gastric bypass surgery. In total, she lost 254 pounds and ended her episode weighing 414 pounds.
It was a major accomplishment, as Reyes mentioned in her episode how her weight gain had impacted her marriage. Following surgery, she talked about feeling sick, and after Dr. Now found nothing physically wrong with her, he recommended therapy, where she was diagnosed with food deprivation. In her "Where Are They Now?" episode, she had stuck with Dr. Now's regimen and had lost a total of 300 pounds. She was still married to her husband, Daniel, but she discussed how she hoped to get additional surgeries to help with excess skin.
Since her update episode in 2018, things have been quiet regarding Reyes. She's not on any social media, which is common for many people who appear on "My 600-lb Life," but hopefully, she's doing well given where she was in 2018.
Ashley Reyes of My 600-lb Life worked hard to get to a better place in life
It's not unusual for "My 600-lb Life" participants to stay out of the limelight following their TV appearances. Liz Evans from Season 6 did something similar. Fans would undoubtedly love to know what Ashley Reyes is up to these days, but the important thing is for her to push forward on leading a healthier lifestyle.
Reyes still had some mental health issues to overcome, as she explained in her "Where Are They Now?" follow-up, "I had gotten up to 700 pounds, and now my body is stretched and disfigured, and it's depressing to see. So my next big goal is to get all this off as soon as possible because I know I can't stand to let this all hang on my body ... I'm working so hard to lose weight and get to a better place." Fortunately, she doesn't have to go through this journey alone as she has her husband to help her, and the episode also detailed how she no longer feels guilty accepting his assistance. Reyes summed up her marriage beautifully, "I don't know what I would have done without you."
As for the lack of a social media presence, the most likely explanation is that Reyes wants to focus on living healthily without the gaze of others. Everyone should do what's best for their mental and physical health, and as long as Reyes has remained on the right path, that's all that matters.