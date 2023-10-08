What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Ashley Reyes?

"My 600-lb Life" bills itself as changing people's lives. But it's really one part of the journey, as participants still have trials and tribulations to go through to become their healthiest selves. This was the lesson from Ashley Reyes' episode, who appeared on Season 5 in 2017. She started the series at 668 pounds, but thanks to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a.k.a. Dr. Now, she lost enough weight on her own to qualify for gastric bypass surgery. In total, she lost 254 pounds and ended her episode weighing 414 pounds.

It was a major accomplishment, as Reyes mentioned in her episode how her weight gain had impacted her marriage. Following surgery, she talked about feeling sick, and after Dr. Now found nothing physically wrong with her, he recommended therapy, where she was diagnosed with food deprivation. In her "Where Are They Now?" episode, she had stuck with Dr. Now's regimen and had lost a total of 300 pounds. She was still married to her husband, Daniel, but she discussed how she hoped to get additional surgeries to help with excess skin.

Since her update episode in 2018, things have been quiet regarding Reyes. She's not on any social media, which is common for many people who appear on "My 600-lb Life," but hopefully, she's doing well given where she was in 2018.