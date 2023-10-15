Star Trek: Discovery's Best Episodes According To IMDb
"Star Trek Discovery" is one of the latest incarnations of Gene Roddenberry's popular sci-fi franchise. Making its debut in 2017, it has been announced that the series will conclude with Season 5, which is slated to premiere in early 2024.
The series has been well-received both by critics and fans, with the former giving the series an 86% approving rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the latter giving it 7.10/10 on IMDb. Like "Star Trek" shows before, and surely the ones that will come after, "Discovery" features a wide range of moments that captivate and stun audiences. Though the final season hasn't aired yet — and this list might change when the last episodes come out — the top three episodes certainly hold their place as some of the best in the series.
They include:
- "If Memory Serves"
- "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2"
- "Vaulting Ambition"
All of these episodes — and many more — appeal to viewers for a variety of reasons, and prove that "Star Trek: Discovery" is another worthy addition to the franchise that will surely become part of fans' "Star Trek" rewatch list.
Season 2, Episode 8: If Memory Serves
The highest-ranked episode of "Star Trek Discovery" is "If Memory Serves," the eighth episode of Season 2 with an 8.2/10 rating. Not only does it take viewers on an action-packed and suspenseful journey, but it also honors the history of the original "Star Trek" series. Filled with nostalgia, this episode features Spock (Ethan Peck) and Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) on Talos IV. Here, they come across Vina (Melissa George), who crash-landed and met the crew of the USS Enterprise during the events of "The Cage" in "The Original Series," an episode that might not have existed without Lucille Ball.
Fans praised the way the episode melded the two "Star Trek" incarnations and especially loved the reintroduction to Vina and how George captured her loneliness after being left on Talos all those years ago. Though there are plenty of rave reviews, the one that stands out is by XweAponX, titled "A Flawless Bridge Between 1966 and 2019." Their comments truly capture the masterful way "Discovery" transports fans "back to the very episode where Star Trek started, to the same planet, to the same aliens, to the same characters, to the same illusions, wearing the same 'metal fabric' they wore 54 years ago," while remaining its own and unique series.
Season 2, Episode 14: Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2
The Season 2 finale of "Star Trek: Discovery," titled "Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2," packed an incredible punch that left fans wanting more. With an 8.2/10 rating, it's clear that it deserves its ranking as one of the best episodes — and finales — of the series so far. It gives us an unforgettable battle between the USS Discovery and Control that may determine the course of the future (a high-stakes situation that's common to the franchise). It also showcases the importance of making the right choice, no matter how hard it may be, which is especially true for Burnham.
"Such Sweet Sorrow" is considered to be a movie-quality episode that highlights everything that audiences love about "Star Trek." From the spectacular visuals to the way the characters go above and beyond — especially Burnham, who jumps into the future with her crew to prevent Control from returning — this episode proves "Star Trek" is about pushing boundaries and doing whatever it takes to fight, protect, and of course, discover. Full of twists — the Klingons end up helping the good guys — turns, and surprises, it's clear that "Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2" deserves its spot as one of the best.
Season 1, Episode 12: Vaulting Ambition
For some fans, Season 1's "Vaulting Ambition" is the moment when the series really begins to take off. No longer relying on what some may consider "fillers," everything that happens in this episode is significant, both to the plot and to the characters' individual stories. Burnham and Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) venture to the mirror universe's imperial palace to retrieve data on the USS Defiant, which crossed over to this alternate reality. Here, Burnham must confront her past when she comes face to face with Philippa Georgiou — played by Michelle Yeoh, who may have a spin-off in the works — the emperor and the mirror version of Burnham's deceased captain.
This episode not only gives audiences a more well-rounded side of Burnham, but it also manages to keep them at the edge of their seat. The reveal that the Lorca Burnham travels with is actually from a parallel timeline shocked and thrilled fans, raised the stakes significantly, and showed that nothing is ever quite as it seems, which is pretty on-point for a "Star Trek" series.