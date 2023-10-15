Star Trek: Discovery's Best Episodes According To IMDb

"Star Trek Discovery" is one of the latest incarnations of Gene Roddenberry's popular sci-fi franchise. Making its debut in 2017, it has been announced that the series will conclude with Season 5, which is slated to premiere in early 2024.

The series has been well-received both by critics and fans, with the former giving the series an 86% approving rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the latter giving it 7.10/10 on IMDb. Like "Star Trek" shows before, and surely the ones that will come after, "Discovery" features a wide range of moments that captivate and stun audiences. Though the final season hasn't aired yet — and this list might change when the last episodes come out — the top three episodes certainly hold their place as some of the best in the series.

They include:

"If Memory Serves"

"Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2"

"Vaulting Ambition"

All of these episodes — and many more — appeal to viewers for a variety of reasons, and prove that "Star Trek: Discovery" is another worthy addition to the franchise that will surely become part of fans' "Star Trek" rewatch list.