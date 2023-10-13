Kenny Pickett Isn't In Subway's PROferred Commercials - So Which NFL QB Is It?
Subway recently unveiled a new set of PROferred commercials, with athletes joining Patrick Mahomes to advertise the chain's sandwiches preferred by professional athletes. However, the campaign may be giving unexpected attention to the wrong NFL quarterback.
Kenny Pickett's football career may just be blossoming for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he starts under center every Sunday, but he isn't starring in Subway's PROferred commercials. That honor goes to Justin Herbert, the first-string quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. While hilarious, fans mixing up Herbert for Pickett isn't entirely unwarranted, as both young quarterbacks share a few similarities, including sporting medium-length brown hair. However, although Pickett may become a rising star in the NFL, Herbert has already proven himself as a top-tier quarterback, leading the Chargers to a 2022 playoff berth.
Herbert appears in two of Subway's PROferred commercials, "The Beast" and another centering on the restaurant's fresh-sliced ham. Chances are, if you tune into the NFL every week, Herbert's commercials have seemingly been on repeat during each break from the action, so you've heard the PROferred tagline a few times. However, it definitely isn't Pickett advertising Subway's sandwiches.
Justin Herbert has built quite a commercial resume
Although he's suiting up every Sunday for the Los Angeles Chargers and not the Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Herbert has solidified his spot among the best athletes to take a stab at acting via commercials.
Besides accompanying Patrick Mahomes in Subway's PROferred advertisements, Herbert has appeared in numerous commercials across multiple brands. As one would assume, many of the young quarterback's on-screen appearances come through the NFL's commercials, including ads for NFL Game Pass and NFL TV. He also starred in a few commercials for SoFi, the online banking company that owns the naming rights to the stadium the Chargers play in. For his Dr. Squatch commercials, Herbert used his gorgeous head of hair to his advantage, selling many of the brand's soaps and shampoos. If his hot streak of endorsements continues, we wouldn't be surprised if Herbert became the latest NFL star to appear on-screen alongside Jake from State Farm.
Herbert's latest partnership is with TCL, with the quarterback expressing his excitement to be working with the electronics company. "I'm excited to work with TCL this season because their TVs are my go-to when watching film for the next game or when I'm gaming in the off-season," he said in the company's press release. Similarly, TCL is happy to have Herbert on board as an ambassador, securing one of the NFL's brightest young stars on and off the field.