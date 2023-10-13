Kenny Pickett Isn't In Subway's PROferred Commercials - So Which NFL QB Is It?

Subway recently unveiled a new set of PROferred commercials, with athletes joining Patrick Mahomes to advertise the chain's sandwiches preferred by professional athletes. However, the campaign may be giving unexpected attention to the wrong NFL quarterback.

Kenny Pickett's football career may just be blossoming for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he starts under center every Sunday, but he isn't starring in Subway's PROferred commercials. That honor goes to Justin Herbert, the first-string quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. While hilarious, fans mixing up Herbert for Pickett isn't entirely unwarranted, as both young quarterbacks share a few similarities, including sporting medium-length brown hair. However, although Pickett may become a rising star in the NFL, Herbert has already proven himself as a top-tier quarterback, leading the Chargers to a 2022 playoff berth.

Herbert appears in two of Subway's PROferred commercials, "The Beast" and another centering on the restaurant's fresh-sliced ham. Chances are, if you tune into the NFL every week, Herbert's commercials have seemingly been on repeat during each break from the action, so you've heard the PROferred tagline a few times. However, it definitely isn't Pickett advertising Subway's sandwiches.