Everyone Who Appears In Patrick Mahomes' New Subway Commercials Explained

Despite a relatively young career, Patrick Mahomes has already cemented himself on the small screen, starring in commercials for State Farm and many others while appearing in every episode of Netflix's "Quarterback." However, with his latest partnership with Subway, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback dials it up a notch, bringing a few other athletes along for the ride.

The ad campaign centers around Subway finally introducing freshly sliced deli meats to their restaurants nationwide, with the tagline "PROferred by Pros. Preferred by America," so it's only fitting for Mahomes to enlist fellow NFL quarterback Justin Herbert to help with the promotions. The 25-year-old football star plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking countless records in his first three years in the league, including the most passing yards for a quarterback in that timespan. Since Mahomes and Herbert are two of the NFL's brightest young talents and play the same position, the Subway ad playful pokes fun at their rivalry.

For the second "PROferred by Pros" commercial, Subway brought soccer star Julie Ertz to throw shade at Mahomes and American football. Ertz is a decorated athlete, winning U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year once in 2017 and again in 2019. She also played for the United States women's national soccer team for ten years, helping the squad win back-to-back FIFA World Cups in 2015 and 2019. Ertz spent most of her professional career playing for the Chicago Red Stars, announcing her retirement in 2023.