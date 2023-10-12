Ahsoka: Ezra Bridger's New Lightsaber Color Is More Important Than You Think

Of all of the many major moments featured throughout "Ahsoka" Season 1, few are more important than the return of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Reintroduced in "Ahsoka" Episode 6, Ezra quickly proves himself capable of not only defending the defenseless but he also manages to fight without a lightsaber. Ezra even insists that Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) keep his previous green lightsaber, much to the shock of both her and "Star Wars" fans everywhere.

The ending of "Ahsoka" Season 1 doesn't leave Ezra without a replacement for his old weapon, though. On the contrary, the season's final installment features a brief scene where Ezra constructs a new lightsaber for himself with the help of Huyang (David Tennant). At the end of the scene, Ezra ignites the blade — revealing it to be blue. The moment may not seem particularly noteworthy to casual viewers, but "Star Wars Rebels" fans will recognize its greater importance.

Indeed, the blue color of Ezra's new lightsaber doesn't just visually separate it from Sabine's; it also represents a full-circle moment for the exiled Jedi. As "Star Wars Rebels" viewers will recall, Ezra originally wielded a blue lightsaber throughout the show's first two seasons before eventually transitioning to the green blade that Sabine now uses. Ezra's new lightsaber color is, in other words, both a reference to his early Jedi days and an unspoken tribute to his fallen master, Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), who famously wielded a blue blade as well.