Ahsoka: Ezra Bridger's New Lightsaber Color Is More Important Than You Think
Of all of the many major moments featured throughout "Ahsoka" Season 1, few are more important than the return of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Reintroduced in "Ahsoka" Episode 6, Ezra quickly proves himself capable of not only defending the defenseless but he also manages to fight without a lightsaber. Ezra even insists that Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) keep his previous green lightsaber, much to the shock of both her and "Star Wars" fans everywhere.
The ending of "Ahsoka" Season 1 doesn't leave Ezra without a replacement for his old weapon, though. On the contrary, the season's final installment features a brief scene where Ezra constructs a new lightsaber for himself with the help of Huyang (David Tennant). At the end of the scene, Ezra ignites the blade — revealing it to be blue. The moment may not seem particularly noteworthy to casual viewers, but "Star Wars Rebels" fans will recognize its greater importance.
Indeed, the blue color of Ezra's new lightsaber doesn't just visually separate it from Sabine's; it also represents a full-circle moment for the exiled Jedi. As "Star Wars Rebels" viewers will recall, Ezra originally wielded a blue lightsaber throughout the show's first two seasons before eventually transitioning to the green blade that Sabine now uses. Ezra's new lightsaber color is, in other words, both a reference to his early Jedi days and an unspoken tribute to his fallen master, Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), who famously wielded a blue blade as well.
Ezra's new lightsaber further binds him to his Jedi master
Kanan Jarrus serves as Ezra Bridger's teacher across the first three and a half seasons of "Star Wars Rebels," and their relationship is the main focus of the latter's scene with Huyang in "Ahsoka" Episode 8. That only makes the connection between Ezra's new lightsaber and his fallen Jedi master all the more poetic — even if it's never directly acknowledged at any point throughout the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale.
It's also worth noting that, in the "Legends" continuity, Force users who wield blue lightsabers are commonly considered Jedi Guardians. Members of the Guardian class are typically combat-focused warriors who are viewed as defenders of those who can't defend themselves and living symbols of the ideals of the Jedi Order and the lightsaber itself. Jedi Guardians are dedicated to constantly improving their martial skills and were chosen to serve as the galaxy's peacekeepers during the Galactic Republic's early years.
The blue lightsaber's connection to the Jedi Guardian class is no longer considered canon in the "Star Wars" franchise, so it seems more likely than not that the color of Ezra's new weapon was chosen primarily because of his and Kanan's relationship. That said, Ezra fits many of the Jedi Guardian criteria, thanks to his advanced martial skills and desire to protect those less capable than him. In his future appearances, he may only continue to prove himself worthy of the non-canonical Jedi Guardian title.
Either way, one thing that seems clear is that Ezra's new lightsaber color means much more than casual "Ahsoka" viewers may have initially thought.