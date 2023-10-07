Who Taught Ezra How To Fight Without A Lightsaber? (It's Not Who You Think)
Ezra Bridger's (Eman Esfandi) return in "Ahsoka" came with a unique fighting style, as the Jedi rejects his lightsaber from Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), choosing to trust in the Force as he takes on Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) forces and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) barehanded.
Many may think Ezra's "Star Wars Rebels" master, Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), taught him to fight without a lightsaber, but it was actually Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) herself. In "A Disarming Lesson," a short found in Season 2 of "Star Wars Forces of Destiny," Ahsoka teaches Ezra a valuable lesson on power, throwing away his saber's kyber crystal and attacking him with her weapon, urging the young Jedi to trust in the Force to defend himself. Although he doesn't initially understand the exercise, Ezra quickly adapts, evading her attacks with ease once he connects with the Force.
Even within "Star Wars," Ahsoka's methods with Ezra are unorthodox. The sink-or-swim lesson forces Ezra into a dangerous position, pushing him to adjust to the situation at hand. In more ways than one, fans can see hints of Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka, as her training of Ezra echoes what she went through as a Padawan under Anakin's tutelage. "Ahsoka" then brings Ezra's non-lightsaber fighting style full circle, using it to quickly dispatch stormtroopers and Shin before he reunites with his former mentor.
Ezra and Ahsoka have a strong bond
Although Ahsoka never officially takes Ezra Bridger on as her Padawan, the two Jedi share a strong bond, making their reunion at the end of "Ahsoka" Episode 7 — "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness" much sweeter.
The two meet during "Star Wars Rebels," building their relationship as they work together on numerous missions for the Rebellion. Although Ahsoka has long since left the Jedi Order, Ezra looks up to her as a legendary warrior and a mentor after Kanan's death. When he gains access to the World Between Worlds, Ezra uses it to rescue Ahsoka from Darth Vader, earning the Jedi's respect. But when he attempts something similar with Kanan, Ahsoka tells Ezra his master had died to save him, Hera, and Sabine, helping Ezra fully process Kanan's sacrifice, his last lesson to his student.
However, it isn't until "Ahsoka" that the titular Jedi and Ezra reunite, with Ahsoka fulfilling her promise to find him after he rescued her in the World Between Worlds. Although Ezra has spent the last 11 years stranded on Peridea, Ahsoka clearly wasn't far from his thoughts, as he used her many lessons, including fighting without a lightsaber, to survive against the barren planet, Thrawn's forces, and countless bandits.