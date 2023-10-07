Who Taught Ezra How To Fight Without A Lightsaber? (It's Not Who You Think)

Ezra Bridger's (Eman Esfandi) return in "Ahsoka" came with a unique fighting style, as the Jedi rejects his lightsaber from Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), choosing to trust in the Force as he takes on Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) forces and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) barehanded.

Many may think Ezra's "Star Wars Rebels" master, Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), taught him to fight without a lightsaber, but it was actually Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) herself. In "A Disarming Lesson," a short found in Season 2 of "Star Wars Forces of Destiny," Ahsoka teaches Ezra a valuable lesson on power, throwing away his saber's kyber crystal and attacking him with her weapon, urging the young Jedi to trust in the Force to defend himself. Although he doesn't initially understand the exercise, Ezra quickly adapts, evading her attacks with ease once he connects with the Force.

Even within "Star Wars," Ahsoka's methods with Ezra are unorthodox. The sink-or-swim lesson forces Ezra into a dangerous position, pushing him to adjust to the situation at hand. In more ways than one, fans can see hints of Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka, as her training of Ezra echoes what she went through as a Padawan under Anakin's tutelage. "Ahsoka" then brings Ezra's non-lightsaber fighting style full circle, using it to quickly dispatch stormtroopers and Shin before he reunites with his former mentor.