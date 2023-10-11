Peacemaker: James Gunn Swats Away A Bat-Mite Season 2 Theory

DC's cinematic universe will get a fresh start with the upcoming "Superman: Legacy," which will be written and directed by James Gunn. But Gunn, along with co-DC head Peter Safran, aren't leaving everything behind from the old regime. Gunn has admitted on Threads there will be a few familiar faces within the new DC movies, writing that "Xolo Maridueña will continue playing Blue Beetle in the DCU, as Viola Davis will Amanda Waller, and John Cena will Peacemaker." That means fans can look forward to another season of "Peacemaker" without too many shake-ups. Gunn, however, has already dashed one dream of a fan-favorite DC character making an appearance.

On a separate post on Threads, Gunn was asked whether Bat-Mite, an interdimensional imp obsessed with Batman, would appear in "Peacemaker" Season 2. Gunn replied, "As much as you know I love Bat-Mite, no." Gunn later elaborated on the social media platform: "Simply because the story for season 2 has nothing to do with Bat-Mite!"

The question didn't come out of thin air — Bat-Mite was referenced in the second episode of "Peacemaker" when John (Steve Agee) tells Peacemaker (John Cena), "I'd rather be with f***ing Bat-Mite than you." It confirms that Bat-Mite exists in this universe and is well-known enough for the general population to know who he is. Alas, he won't receive a proper live-action introduction just yet.