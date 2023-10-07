James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2 Gets First Update Post-WGA Strike
"Peacemaker" fans will be delighted with James Gunn's latest update.
Following his (short-lived) dismissal from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," DC managed to hire Gunn to reboot/retool the "Suicide Squad" franchise. The maverick director took up the challenge, presenting audiences with "The Suicide Squad," an R-rated, bloody, and bonkers take on DC's most chaotic team. Besides the zany action and irreverent humor, critics and viewers were obsessed with the roster of peculiar characters that Gunn introduced. The patriotic (and not-so-bright) Peacemaker, played by John Cena, immediately became a fan favorite, emerging as one of the most popular members of the Suicide Squad.
Max and Gunn later came together to give Cena's Peacemaker his own self-titled series, which proved to be equally successful. Since then, Gunn has become the co-CEO of DC Studios, which is currently on track to reboot/retool the franchise's cinematic offerings.
A new era means goodbye to older properties like "Peacemaker" — or does it? While responding to a fan's insistence on a "Peacemaker" Season 2 on an Instagram post, Gunn confirmed that he's currently writing the show's sophomore outing. Concrete confirmation that Season 2 is actively being written is major for the series since the Writers Guild Strike of America ended in late September 2023. In addition to the confirmation that Season 2 is currently being penned, Gunn was asked by a fan on Threads if "season 2 of 'peacemaker' take[s] place in the new DCU/ new continuity" and if its inclusion will be addressed. Coy as ever, Gunn simply said "Yes and yes."
Peacemaker will be a part of Gunn's new DCU
During the Writers Guild of America 2023 strike, which lasted from early May to late September, creatives and writers weren't allowed to discuss details regarding their upcoming projects. Prior to the WGA strike, Gunn made it clear that the patriotic anti-hero's sophomore season would see the light of day eventually. While speaking with a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) in mid-February 2023, Gunn confirmed that "Superman: Legacy" was his main priority. The creative added that the upcoming "Waller" would also come before "Peacemaker" Season 2.
With tons of downtime, Gunn seems to be moving forward with "Peacemaker" Season 2, though it remains to be seen when it sees the light of day and how exactly it fits in with his cohesive vision for DC Studios. While details are obviously slim, it's clear that Gunn has a pretty solid idea of how the upcoming season will feed into the new DC Studios continuity. This "Peacemaker" update also confirms that future DC projects will, in some capacity, be tangentially related to the previous era of DC projects. After all, Cena and the rest of the "Peacemaker" cast are still likely on board to return for the upcoming season — whenever it comes out.
How exactly will both continuities be acknowledged? That's anyone's guess, though it is possible that the "fractured timeline" at the end of "The Flash" presents an opportunity for Gunn and creative partner Peter Safran to selectively pick and choose what they want to bring over from the previous regime's toybox.