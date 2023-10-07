James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2 Gets First Update Post-WGA Strike

"Peacemaker" fans will be delighted with James Gunn's latest update.

Following his (short-lived) dismissal from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," DC managed to hire Gunn to reboot/retool the "Suicide Squad" franchise. The maverick director took up the challenge, presenting audiences with "The Suicide Squad," an R-rated, bloody, and bonkers take on DC's most chaotic team. Besides the zany action and irreverent humor, critics and viewers were obsessed with the roster of peculiar characters that Gunn introduced. The patriotic (and not-so-bright) Peacemaker, played by John Cena, immediately became a fan favorite, emerging as one of the most popular members of the Suicide Squad.

Max and Gunn later came together to give Cena's Peacemaker his own self-titled series, which proved to be equally successful. Since then, Gunn has become the co-CEO of DC Studios, which is currently on track to reboot/retool the franchise's cinematic offerings.

A new era means goodbye to older properties like "Peacemaker" — or does it? While responding to a fan's insistence on a "Peacemaker" Season 2 on an Instagram post, Gunn confirmed that he's currently writing the show's sophomore outing. Concrete confirmation that Season 2 is actively being written is major for the series since the Writers Guild Strike of America ended in late September 2023. In addition to the confirmation that Season 2 is currently being penned, Gunn was asked by a fan on Threads if "season 2 of 'peacemaker' take[s] place in the new DCU/ new continuity" and if its inclusion will be addressed. Coy as ever, Gunn simply said "Yes and yes."