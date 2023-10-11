Ahsoka's Daughter Theory Solves A Controversial Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Mystery

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" season finale

During the climax of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," voices of various Jedi from throughout "Star Wars" canon encourage Rey (Daisy Ridley) during her fight against the revived Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). One of those voices belongs to Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). Since every other Jedi speaking to Rey is already known to be dead, some fans decided that Ahsoka's inclusion suggests that, as of the events of "Episode IX," she too is dead. The final episode of "Ahsoka," though, raises a possibility that might explain why Ahsoka's voice joins those of dead Jedi without her actually having to die.

The "Ahsoka" finale notably reveals that Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is searching for a great power. This is somehow connected to the Mortis gods, comprised of the Father, the Daughter, and the Son. They each represent manifestations of balance, the light side, and the dark side of the Force, respectively. At the end of their "Clone Wars" story arc, the Mortis gods die.

Now, some fans — like in a Reddit thread with more than 1,4000 upvotes — are suggesting that Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson in live-action) will take the Daughter's place, perhaps alongside Anakin (Hayden Christensen) as the new Father and Baylan as the Son. Ahsoka becoming a celestial Mortis god and no longer existing strictly in the plane of the living, then, might explain her presence alongside so many dead Jedi in "Episode IX."