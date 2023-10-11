Ahsoka's Daughter Theory Solves A Controversial Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Mystery
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" season finale
During the climax of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," voices of various Jedi from throughout "Star Wars" canon encourage Rey (Daisy Ridley) during her fight against the revived Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). One of those voices belongs to Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). Since every other Jedi speaking to Rey is already known to be dead, some fans decided that Ahsoka's inclusion suggests that, as of the events of "Episode IX," she too is dead. The final episode of "Ahsoka," though, raises a possibility that might explain why Ahsoka's voice joins those of dead Jedi without her actually having to die.
The "Ahsoka" finale notably reveals that Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is searching for a great power. This is somehow connected to the Mortis gods, comprised of the Father, the Daughter, and the Son. They each represent manifestations of balance, the light side, and the dark side of the Force, respectively. At the end of their "Clone Wars" story arc, the Mortis gods die.
Now, some fans — like in a Reddit thread with more than 1,4000 upvotes — are suggesting that Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson in live-action) will take the Daughter's place, perhaps alongside Anakin (Hayden Christensen) as the new Father and Baylan as the Son. Ahsoka becoming a celestial Mortis god and no longer existing strictly in the plane of the living, then, might explain her presence alongside so many dead Jedi in "Episode IX."
According to Dave Filoni, Ahsoka may still be alive during The Rise of Skywalker
Ahsoka's voice in "Star Wars: Episode IX" lends credence to the theory that she'll become the new Daughter, because if she's not dead, her presence starkly contrasts with those of dead Jedi like Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). Indeed, none other than "Star Wars" TV architect Dave Filoni discredited the idea that Ahsoka has to be dead or ascended to godhood in order to communicate with Rey. As Filoni explained to Kotaku regarding "Episode IX" using Ahsoka's voice, "It doesn't really have any big implications to what I'm doing with the character, to be honest. I just thought it was a really fun thing." He continued, "I thought it would be a great thing for the actors involved to be a part of something that was just really this celebrating moment of the 'Star Wars' saga. So I didn't think of it in a literal story [way]."
He then went on to recount how Luke (Mark Hamill) and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) both communicate using the Force in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," even though both are alive. As he put it, "There's no absoluteness that these people are dead."
Implicitly, then, Ahsoka may still be a living, non-divine being during the climax of "Episode IX," speaking to Rey in this same manner. Nevertheless, Ahsoka does appears to be on the path to becoming the Daughter, and doing so would help justify what otherwise feels at least a little bit like a loose end.