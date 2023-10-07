Ahsoka Theory: Baylan Skoll's Finale Reveal Could Change Star Wars Forever
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 8 — "Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord."
Most of the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale focuses on the titular hero (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) as they battle the forces of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Only in one of the final shots do we see what Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) has been up to.
After abandoning his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and leaving Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) army, Baylan strikes out on his own to seek a mysterious power he believes to be buried on Peridea. He tells Shin in Episode 6 that his goal is to end the cycle of violence in the galaxy — the never-ending pattern of one power structure rising up and striking down the last. However, we don't get much extrapolation beyond that point. That is, not until the end of the season finale.
In a montage flashing between the various characters, we see Baylan atop a massive stone statue on Peridea. Fans of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" will recognize the likeness of the Father, one of the three Force-wielders of Mortis. In the animated series, Mortis is introduced as a Force-rich planet outside of time and space. Its three inhabitants — all represented by the three statues around Baylan — embody the light side, dark side, and the balance between them. Though the three all die during the Clone Wars, it seems that Baylan is seeking something connected to their power.
Is Baylan Skoll searching for Mortis?
Though it's been a part of "Star Wars" canon for years, Mortis remains shrouded in mystery. When Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka visit it during the Clone Wars, the Father tries to convince Anakin to stay. He knows that he is dying, and he fears that his son (aptly named "the Son"), who embodies the dark side, will escape and wreak havoc on the galaxy without him there to keep him under control. A chaotic chain of events follows which results in all three Force-wielders dead. The Jedi wake up back on their starship as if nothing had ever happened.
In "Star Wars Rebels," an ancient Jedi temple on Lothal holds a painting of the Force-wielders, suggesting that they were both very ancient and once worshipped by the Jedi. But what are giant statues of them doing in a whole other galaxy, and what exactly is Baylan looking for there?
Perhaps, like the Nightsisters, the Force-wielders actually originated in this strange new galaxy. It's obvious that Peridea is rich in ancient magic, and even the purrgil space whales seem to view it as a sacred place. But since the Force-wielders are gone, what could Baylan be looking for? A gateway to Mortis, perhaps, to claim its powerful relics? More Force-wielders beyond the main three? Or maybe, just maybe, he's seeking out another character even more powerful than them.
Baylan could be looking for Abeloth, the dark Force goddess of the Expanded Universe
The Mortis dwellers have remained canon in "Star Wars" because all of "The Clone Wars" was kept in the Disney continuity. However, since the series was made before George Lucas sold the franchise, they also got tied into some storylines that now live in the non-canon Legends timeline.
One of those stories centers on Abeloth, a mysterious, ancient being who came to live among the Force-wielders but eventually became corrupted by the dark side. In order to keep the universe safe from her, the Force-wielders (also known simply as "the Ones") imprisoned her. Periodically, she would escape, but she'd always get put back in her box. This continued for decades after the Ones all died. The next time Abeloth managed to escape, there was no one left to capture her again.
The "Fate of the Jedi" series of novels — one of the last big story arcs in the old Expanded Universe — details how Abeloth rose to power as a dark Force god, won a secret Sith faction to her side, and conquered Coruscant, only to be defeated by the united power of Luke Skywalker and the Sith Lord Darth Krayt. In other words, she's the exact kind of being who's strong enough to do what Baylan wants, which is to completely rewrite the natural order of the universe. It's possible that Filoni is bringing her back into canon, and that her prison is either on or connected to Peridea. It's also likely that, given the planet's other denizens, this new, canon Abeloth could be connected to the Nightsisters.
One fan theory says that Baylan will reform the Force-wielders of Mortis
Since the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale aired, some fans have taken to social media with a theory that the trio of Force-wielders will be remade with other "Star Wars" characters. However, the exact theory varies from person to person.
Some have supposed that Anakin Skywalker will come to fill the role that the Father initially sought him out for — replacing him as the embodiment of balance. Since he's been both a hero and a truly evil villain, he has had feet in both camps, though it might be a bit much for him to fill the role from beyond the grave. Another version has Baylan becoming the Father, given his Grey Jedi leanings.
Another clue involves Morai, the magical white Owl that's been seen near Ahsoka ever since "Star Wars Rebels." First associated with the Daughter on Mortis, who gives her own life force to bring Ahsoka back from the dead, Morai can be seen in shots of the "Clone Wars" finale, various episodes of "Rebels," and now at the end of "Ahsoka" Season 1, among other places. Since Ahsoka already has some of the Daughter's power in her, some fans believe that she is destined to fill her role. There's even an idea that Shin Hati could play into this whole scheme, possibly tying into Abeloth's side of things if that character is brought back into canon. Of course, as of right now, this is all purely speculative.
A big Mortis story arc could be exactly what Star Wars needs
Regardless of what ultimately becomes of Baylan's arc, it has the potential to send major shockwaves through the "Star Wars" universe. Whether he locates Mortis, frees Abeloth, becomes the Father, or does something else entirely, the continuing exploration of such ancient Force mythology has a lot of potential.
The Mortis arc of "Clone Wars" has always been pretty polarizing. Some fans love it, some can't stand it, but there's no denying its uniqueness. One of the big problems with "Star Wars" right now is that everything revolves around the same core characters. The New Republic era is getting increasingly crowded, and because we already know what happens in the sequel trilogy, there's a hard ceiling on where exactly future stories are allowed to go.
Love or hate the old Expanded Universe, it did one thing unabashedly: It constantly introduced new ideas, timelines, and major story arcs. What "Star Wars" needs more than anything right now is some big, bold, new plotlines — ones that could extend beyond "The Rise of Skywalker" or create whole new corners of the universe. That's exactly what Baylan's Mortis quest has the potential to do. Let's just hope that Disney doesn't screw it up.