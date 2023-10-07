Ahsoka Theory: Baylan Skoll's Finale Reveal Could Change Star Wars Forever

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 8 — "Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord."

Most of the "Ahsoka" Season 1 finale focuses on the titular hero (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) as they battle the forces of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Only in one of the final shots do we see what Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) has been up to.

After abandoning his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and leaving Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) army, Baylan strikes out on his own to seek a mysterious power he believes to be buried on Peridea. He tells Shin in Episode 6 that his goal is to end the cycle of violence in the galaxy — the never-ending pattern of one power structure rising up and striking down the last. However, we don't get much extrapolation beyond that point. That is, not until the end of the season finale.

In a montage flashing between the various characters, we see Baylan atop a massive stone statue on Peridea. Fans of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" will recognize the likeness of the Father, one of the three Force-wielders of Mortis. In the animated series, Mortis is introduced as a Force-rich planet outside of time and space. Its three inhabitants — all represented by the three statues around Baylan — embody the light side, dark side, and the balance between them. Though the three all die during the Clone Wars, it seems that Baylan is seeking something connected to their power.