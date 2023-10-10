The Barbie Movie With Realistic Dolls Is Nightmare Fuel We Can't Stop Watching
Eye-watering horrors are not sold separately thanks to this AI-infused TikTok video that shows what "Barbie" would've looked like had Greta Gerwig gone in a CGI, photo-real but not quite aesthetic. In this unsettling side-by-side comparison, a snippet from the trailer is shown with both Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) molded more in line with the classic dolls they portrayed. It is, in the most scientific of terms, just a little a bit freaky, as is most of the AI-made artwork of late, like the AI Tom Hanks and Timothee Chalamet movie, "Uncle Bus."
Gaining over 5 million views and over 615,000 likes, creator Rvre.xyx added an excessively shiny layer to both Gosling and Robbie, which is pretty alarming. Still, the most surprising part is just how little difference there is between the Barbie doll version and the real version. That is to say, Margot Robbie really is the closest to a real-life Barbie doll we could've gotten, which is something fans in the comments are being understandably vocal about. No matter how hard AI may try, improving on perfect casting is something it'll never be able to beat.
@rvre.xyz
If the movie had been like this... #barbie #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #barbiegirl #barbiecollector #barbiecore #barbieworld #barbiemovie #margorobbie #rayangosling #barbiephoto #ai #stablediffusion #deforum #warpfusion #aiart #aiartwork
TikTok agrees, Margot Robbie really is Barbie
Reacting to the video, fans were quick to highlight just how little had to be done to make Margot Robbie look like the legendary toy that she brought to life so wonderfully in the biggest film of the year that didn't star Cillian Murphy. @Followingfatherlessppl said, "Margot looks exactly like early 2000s Barbie," with Rvre.xyz in agreement, saying, "Yeah! I thought so too." As for the scene-stealing, horse-loving star of the show, though, fans were quick to make comparisons to Ken, bearing an uncanny likeness to another pop culture icon.
With those blonde locks and a shiny new face, @StrawberriHam admitted, "Ken looks like Fred from Scooby lol I can't unsee it," which other fans were in full agreement with. The likeness really is quite uncanny and already has our fan-casting brains going. Well, why not? If Ryan Gosling can make you believe a doll can cry over losing his Mojo Dojo Casa House, you could probably accept him solving cases with a dog obsessed with sandwiches.