Uncle Bus: The Tom Hanks & Timotheé Chalamet Movie That's Too Weird To Be Real

AI appears to be running on nightmare fuel again, thanks to the brand-new trailer for a film that doesn't exist. Frankly, we're incredibly grateful that's the case, no matter what kind of talent has been morphed into this absolute monstrosity. Shown on the Dudesy Podcast and receiving just the kind of reaction you'd expect, "Uncle Bus" might sound like a mix of "Cars" and "Uncle Buck" (which would probably be better), but it's an AI-made trailer for a film starring "Toam Hainks" (that sounds remarkably like Tom Hanks) and what looks like Timothée Chalamet.

Sounding like something picked off the "Rick and Morty" writers' room floor, "Uncle Bus" sees Hanks as the magic uncle of Timothée Chala-maybe, who accidentally spills a drink on his spell books, transforming him into a bus. From there, the only way to undo this magical mishap is to have the Uncle Bus be driven by his nephew in a race with the Devil on Halloween night. Sure, it might sound like a wild and whacky pitch — and in a world where the likes of "Christine" and "Monster Trucks" exist, that's totally acceptable. The issue is the flurry of haunting AI imagery showing AI-Hanks smiling like a victim of Joker gas, rambling about his list of bus-related demands.