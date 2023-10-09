The Ending Of Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers Explained

If not for its absolutely bonkers ending, there might not be much to remember about "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers." As the title suggests, this was the return of the iconic bogeyman of the "Halloween" franchise after "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" attempted to turn the series into an anthology sans Michael Myers. This failed to bring in a crowd as large as the previous two entries, so it was back to the drawing board for the 1988 sequel. "Halloween 4" was a return to form in so many ways that its dark and shocking ending might be the only thing it has in common with "Season of the Witch," a movie that also has a surprising jolt of last-minute terror.

If you watch closely, you will see there are clues that — should you interpret them a certain way — set up the turn at the movie's end. If the ending of "Halloween 4" left you baffled, we're here to explain what happened and how it set up a trilogy of "Halloween" movies in the 1980s and '90s.