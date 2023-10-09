The Ending Of Halloween II Explained

It may be hard to believe, but Michael Myers has been terrifying moviegoers for well over 40 years at this point. John Carpenter's original "Halloween" introduced the world to the now-infamous masked killer back in 1978. Since then, the franchise has grown to include over a dozen different movies and the entire "Halloween" story has become harder to track than just about any other horror series. Some post-Carpenter installments have been received enthusiastically by fans and critics, while others have fallen flat. One of the most memorable "Halloween" entries came from the mind of musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie.

In 2007, Zombie released his "Halloween" remake, and the sequel dropped in 2009. These movies spend more time exploring the backstory of Michael Myers. Zombie humanized the serial killer in a way that definitely didn't work for some audiences, but that nevertheless added a new level of depth to the character. From beginning to end, "Halloween II" is all about exploring the relationship between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode and showing how their trauma has linked them in unexpected ways. It's as blood-soaked as all the other "Halloween" movies, but it also leans pretty heavily on bizarre visions and obscure symbols. Here's what the ending of "Halloween II" is really trying to say.