Marvel's Christopher Cantwell Reveals Thanos' Best Power And Weirdest Body Part - Exclusive

When asked about Thanos' most incredible power, Christopher Cantwell relayed that what makes him genuinely unstoppable is a "sheer force of will." He described the Mad Titan as someone who won't stop unless he gets what he wants, making him a considerable challenge for anyone in his way.

"That's what makes him unstoppable and a force to be reckoned with more than anything else," Cantell explains. "He has that in common with other heroes and villains I've written in the past. Thanos is relentlessly persistent and when he wants something, he will stop at nothing to get it. That's certainly at play in this series."

Cantwell's comments are accurate. While Thanos is known for his amazing abilities, such as his manipulation of cosmic energy, his drive makes him truly frightening. As seen in his quest to acquire the Infinity Gauntlet in "The Infinity Gauntlet" (by Jim Starlin, George Perez, Ron Lim, Josef Rubinstein, Tom Christopher, Bruce M Solotoff, and Jack Morelli) and his subsequent attempts to gain control of the Marvel Universe, his sheer force of will to getting what he wants is unrivaled among his fellow villains. Thanos will stop at nothing to win Death's hand, topple Marvel's greatest heroes, and shape the universe in his own image.