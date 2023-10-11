Friends & Parks And Recreation In The Same Universe According To One Theory

"Friends" is one of those cultural phenomenons that permeated society to the point that it spans generations. Parents and children alike can sit down and binge the series and never miss a quote. You could say it has the ability to bring us together like few other shows can. According to one Reddit theory, it may also not be a standalone series, as it very well could have sparked a spin-off on NBC years later with "Parks and Recreation."

One fan, u/Phefflin, noticed something compelling on a rewatch and posted their theory that connects Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) directly to "Parks and Recreation." "So I was watching 'Friends' on Netflix a few days ago. Season 7, episode 9. The bit starts at around 3:20. Rachel is saying that she doesn't sleep with guys on the first date when Monica brings up a few names, including Ben Wyatt. Both shows were on NBC, so it wouldn't be too difficult to imagine they're in the same universe. After doing the math, at the time of season 7 of 'Friends' (2000), Rachel is 29 years old. At the same time, Ben would be 26, slightly younger but still within the range of a relationship."

To actually dive into this theory, we would have to ignore Leslie Knope' (Amy Poehler) mentioning Jennifer Aniston the actor. And obviously, Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) didn't physically appear in the series, but the idea that he could be the missing link connecting two of the world's best sitcoms fills us with the desire to scour both shows to find more evidence and maybe even more connections to give us the excuse to do our fiftieth rewatch of both.