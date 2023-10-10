Watch Martin Scorsese Guess Gen Z Slang Definitions (And Actually Nail Some)

Martin Scorsese sees the vision.

One of the most acclaimed directors to ever work and widely considered a living legend, Martin Scorsese is a creative maverick who continues to break barriers. After all, the born-and-raised New Yorker has gifted audiences with classics like "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," "Goodfellas," and contemporary hits such as "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Shutter Island." Eighty years old, Scorsese shows no signs of stopping, delivering the mob drama "The Irishman" in 2019. Now, he's set to debut "Killers of the Flower Moon," his latest collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. And while the film, which debuted at Cannes to standing ovations, is set to be a major critical juggernaut for Scorsese and Apple TV+, the director is making headlines for an entirely different project...

You see, Scorsese has a Gen Z daughter named Francesca who loves making TikTok videos of her dad. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old Francesca took to the social media platform to show off her dad's slang analysis skills. In the video, Francesca quizzes her father on the meaning behind Gen Z slang and, surprisingly, the Oscar-winning director does a pretty decent job.

While he's definitely not the hippest director out there, Scorsese manages to actually guess some of the slang with relative ease, though a few complicated phrases do go over his head. But it's okay, Scorsese gave us "Silence," so we'll forgive him for not understanding what a "sneaky link" is.