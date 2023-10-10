Watch Martin Scorsese Guess Gen Z Slang Definitions (And Actually Nail Some)
Martin Scorsese sees the vision.
One of the most acclaimed directors to ever work and widely considered a living legend, Martin Scorsese is a creative maverick who continues to break barriers. After all, the born-and-raised New Yorker has gifted audiences with classics like "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," "Goodfellas," and contemporary hits such as "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Shutter Island." Eighty years old, Scorsese shows no signs of stopping, delivering the mob drama "The Irishman" in 2019. Now, he's set to debut "Killers of the Flower Moon," his latest collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. And while the film, which debuted at Cannes to standing ovations, is set to be a major critical juggernaut for Scorsese and Apple TV+, the director is making headlines for an entirely different project...
You see, Scorsese has a Gen Z daughter named Francesca who loves making TikTok videos of her dad. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old Francesca took to the social media platform to show off her dad's slang analysis skills. In the video, Francesca quizzes her father on the meaning behind Gen Z slang and, surprisingly, the Oscar-winning director does a pretty decent job.
While he's definitely not the hippest director out there, Scorsese manages to actually guess some of the slang with relative ease, though a few complicated phrases do go over his head. But it's okay, Scorsese gave us "Silence," so we'll forgive him for not understanding what a "sneaky link" is.
Martin Scorsese doesn't know what a 'simp' is
@francescascorsese
He lowkey slayed. #fyp #martinscorsese #dadsoftiktok #dadguesses♬ original sound - Francesca
Francesca Scorsese's video of her dad guessing slang is four minutes long and it's as amazing as you think it would be. In the TikTok, Martin Scorsese is asked to guess what slang like "tea," "cap," and "ship" mean. And while he manages to guess a few (thanks to Francesca's movie-centric hints), the "New York, New York" director does have a few misfires. The entire video is a goldmine of hilarity and is a must-watch for both fans of Scorsese and those who just want to see an older individual stumble around how deranged and funny Gen Z slang is.
Perhaps the highlight of the video is how Francesca steers her father toward the right answers with references to his movies. After he fails to guess what "slept on" means, Francesa drops a hilarious hint: "'The King of Comedy' was slept on," she says. Within moments, Scorsese realizes that "slept on" means "people hated it when it came out." There ya go, Scorsese! And yes, we love "The King of Comedy" now.
As expected, the video has caused quite a storm on social media, with fans praising Scorsese for leaning into his daughter's antics. "My ★★★★★ review of Francesca Scorsese Teaching Martin Scorsese Slangs on Letterboxd," said X (formerly Twitter) user @alexnpq. "Someone once said that history should thank Francesca Scorsese for allowing us to understand such a great artist on a human level, and that feels so true," shared X user @moorehn, reminding us just how monumental this video actually is to our culture.
Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" hits cinemas on October 20.