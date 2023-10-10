Loki Fans On Twitter Catch An 'Uncanny' X-Men Similarity In Season 2

Based on fan speculation, "Loki" Season 2 could have major ramifications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to the next team-up film, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," as well as the introduction of the X-Men into this franchise. With so many multiverse-warping shenanigans, anything is possible, and many fans have latched onto a brief moment from "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Ouroboros" — as evidence of a connection.

At roughly 28 minutes into the episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his friends approach the Temporal Loom, located behind some ominous doors. Some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have pointed out how the door looks awfully similar to the door protecting Cerebro in the "X-Men" films. X user @zerowontmiss included some screenshots while saying, "Yea #Loki ain't fooling me, did you see that X-Men tease?" The door in "Loki" does indeed seem to hint at the future of the X-Men, with a clear "X" intersecting at a round segment.

It isn't the first X-Men tease in the MCU. Professor X (Patrick Stewart) appeared in the flesh in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," while Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was said to have a mutation in "Ms. Marvel." But there's a good reason why the Time Variance Authority may be connected to the mutants.