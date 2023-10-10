Loki Fans On Twitter Catch An 'Uncanny' X-Men Similarity In Season 2
Based on fan speculation, "Loki" Season 2 could have major ramifications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to the next team-up film, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," as well as the introduction of the X-Men into this franchise. With so many multiverse-warping shenanigans, anything is possible, and many fans have latched onto a brief moment from "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Ouroboros" — as evidence of a connection.
At roughly 28 minutes into the episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his friends approach the Temporal Loom, located behind some ominous doors. Some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have pointed out how the door looks awfully similar to the door protecting Cerebro in the "X-Men" films. X user @zerowontmiss included some screenshots while saying, "Yea #Loki ain't fooling me, did you see that X-Men tease?" The door in "Loki" does indeed seem to hint at the future of the X-Men, with a clear "X" intersecting at a round segment.
It isn't the first X-Men tease in the MCU. Professor X (Patrick Stewart) appeared in the flesh in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," while Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was said to have a mutation in "Ms. Marvel." But there's a good reason why the Time Variance Authority may be connected to the mutants.
Marvel fans think the TVA will be in Deadpool 3
The first proper "X-Men" film to take place (at least partially) in the MCU is "Deadpool 3." It's bound to contain plenty of multiverse-hopping as the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) will team up with fan-favorite Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). On top of that, there are rumors that a ton of other "X-Men" movie cameos could take place, and many fans suspect this will all be possible thanks to the TVA from "Loki."
It all started innocently enough when Ryan Reynolds interacted with a Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) account on X. That's all it takes these days for fans' imaginations to run wild, and it actually makes a lot of sense. From what we can glean from "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1, the TVA has heavily militarized its hunters to take down Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). If they're on a mission to eliminate all branched timelines, it would add up for them to target the Fox "X-Men" movie universe, with Deadpool and perhaps a few friends trying to make it into the MCU.
The specific X-Men reference in "Ouroboros" doesn't really hint at much in terms of how the superhero team may enter the franchise. It's more of a visual tease, but it sets the record straight that one way or another — the X-Men are coming. And "Loki" would certainly make for an interesting welcome wagon.