DC 'Teases' Jason Momoa's Next Rumored Superhero Role With A Meta Aquaman Joke
Jason Momoa will soon reprise the role of Arthur Curry and his titular superhero alter ego in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." However, if DC Comics' recent behavior is anything to go by, the actor could also be set to play another notable character from this comic book universe. "DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun" features a panel in which Lobo shows up to confront King Shark. What's interesting about the moment in question is that Lobo wears Aquaman's costume for the occasion, causing his enemy to believe that he's actually the Atlantean hero.
Of course, superhero movie fans will know that Momoa has been rumored to play Lobo in Peter Safran and James Gunn's DC Universe. With that in mind, could it be that DC is using its comics to tease fans who want to see the "Aquaman" star play another character in its cinematic franchise? Or did the creators of the aforementioned comic just want to have fun with a meta-joke? Regardless of the purpose of Lobo rocking Aquaman's suit in "DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun," Momoa playing the intergalactic bounty hunter isn't out of the question.
Will Jason Momoa play Lobo in the DC Universe?
Jason Momoa is a well-documented fan of the Lobo character, so he'd probably jump at the chance to play the anti-hero if the opportunity ever presents itself. What's more, the door is open to the actor eventually playing the bounty hunter, but Momoa's "Aquaman" commitments could prevent that dream from coming true.
"Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy in his own mind. But he also loves Lobo. He's been very clear about that, too," Peter Safran previously told a DC Press Event (per Collider). "He's never gonna play two characters, but no decision has been made." James Gunn also weighed in on the matter, adding that they'll figure it out at a later date.
The good news is that Gunn and Safran haven't rejected the idea completely, so never say never. There are many fans who'd love to see Momoa play Lobo, and the actor certainly has the physical prowess and talent to pull it off. For now, though, it remains to be seen if Momoa will get to play more DC characters down the line.