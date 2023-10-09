DC 'Teases' Jason Momoa's Next Rumored Superhero Role With A Meta Aquaman Joke

Jason Momoa will soon reprise the role of Arthur Curry and his titular superhero alter ego in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." However, if DC Comics' recent behavior is anything to go by, the actor could also be set to play another notable character from this comic book universe. "DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun" features a panel in which Lobo shows up to confront King Shark. What's interesting about the moment in question is that Lobo wears Aquaman's costume for the occasion, causing his enemy to believe that he's actually the Atlantean hero.

Of course, superhero movie fans will know that Momoa has been rumored to play Lobo in Peter Safran and James Gunn's DC Universe. With that in mind, could it be that DC is using its comics to tease fans who want to see the "Aquaman" star play another character in its cinematic franchise? Or did the creators of the aforementioned comic just want to have fun with a meta-joke? Regardless of the purpose of Lobo rocking Aquaman's suit in "DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun," Momoa playing the intergalactic bounty hunter isn't out of the question.