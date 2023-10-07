The Continental Finally Unveils Charon's Life Before John Wick
"The Continental: From the World of John Wick" has come to an end. While critics and fans may be divided on how necessary this foray back into the world of "John Wick" may have been, it has, at the very least, illuminated more human corners of a world defined by its never-ending mystery. Especially poignant is the further exploration of the character Charon, formerly played by the late Lance Reddick, who died earlier this year after appearing in all four installments of the film series.
Nigerian-British actor Ayomide Adegun carries the proverbial torch backward through time in "The Continental," showing a decidedly younger and more emotionally vulnerable version of Charon, long before he became the steely concierge fans fell in love with. They got to see warmer shades of the character, such as in his interactions with record store owner Jamal or Continental cellist Thomas. And even though they were revealed in morsels alone, fans were also given some biographical information about Charon, including that he — like Adegun — is of Nigerian descent (as he fiercely asserts during his showdown with Mel Gibson's Cormac) and began working in the Continental's kitchens when he was just a teenager.
Unfortunately, barring a second season of "The Continental" or further prequel spin-offs, this may be the last time we see Charon on screen. However, there are still previously revealed aspects of the character's past that could make for excellent storytelling — including a backstory written by Lance Reddick himself.
Lance Reddick and Ian McShane came up with Charon's backstory together
Though "The Continental" lays out only the vaguest of details regarding Charon's life before the table, it seems Lance Reddick had a very different idea of what this backstory would look like when he teased it to IndieWire prior to his death in 2023. He told the outlet that he and Winston Scott actor Ian McShane had independently created the backstories for their respective characters before coming together to find how they could work cohesively. From that collaboration, Reddick gained a clear perspective on how the duo came to be.
"I think we've known each other for decades," Reddick told IndieWire. "Probably met when [Winston] was in Africa, doing some MI6 work, and I was [a] teenager not too well off. And one of us saved each other's lives. And then he took me under his wing, and I've been with him ever since." Speaking on behalf of Charon, he continued, "For me, not only do I feel that I owe him my life, but he's my brother."
From 2017 to 2019, Dynamite Comics published a "John Wick" comic book miniseries that told a self-contained story set before the events of the first film. In the series, John (Keanu Reeves) meets a young Charon while waging a one-man war against a local gang. The two work together to get out of a nasty scrape, leading to their friendship.
Either of these stories could easily inspire a great addition to the "John Wick" world, especially if led by a returning Ayomide Adegun. If "The Continental" is to be the last we see of Charon, we're grateful to have gotten at least a glimpse into his rich inner life.