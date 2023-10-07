The Continental Finally Unveils Charon's Life Before John Wick

"The Continental: From the World of John Wick" has come to an end. While critics and fans may be divided on how necessary this foray back into the world of "John Wick" may have been, it has, at the very least, illuminated more human corners of a world defined by its never-ending mystery. Especially poignant is the further exploration of the character Charon, formerly played by the late Lance Reddick, who died earlier this year after appearing in all four installments of the film series.

Nigerian-British actor Ayomide Adegun carries the proverbial torch backward through time in "The Continental," showing a decidedly younger and more emotionally vulnerable version of Charon, long before he became the steely concierge fans fell in love with. They got to see warmer shades of the character, such as in his interactions with record store owner Jamal or Continental cellist Thomas. And even though they were revealed in morsels alone, fans were also given some biographical information about Charon, including that he — like Adegun — is of Nigerian descent (as he fiercely asserts during his showdown with Mel Gibson's Cormac) and began working in the Continental's kitchens when he was just a teenager.

Unfortunately, barring a second season of "The Continental" or further prequel spin-offs, this may be the last time we see Charon on screen. However, there are still previously revealed aspects of the character's past that could make for excellent storytelling — including a backstory written by Lance Reddick himself.