The Untold Truth Of Star Wars: Rebels' Jacen Syndulla

In the third episode of "Ahsoka," many "Star Wars" fans were introduced to a brand new character for the first time — Hera Syndulla's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) son Jacen (Evan Whitten). Diehard fans who have been following this particular "Star Wars" story since the beginning will remember him being introduced at the tail end of "Star Wars: Rebels." Even without this outside knowledge, "Ahsoka" gives enough context to fans who are only dedicated to the live-action entries in the series. As it turns out, there is actually a ton more to dig into regarding this character and his fate.

Jacen Syndulla is a green-haired boy who apparently has quite a strong connection to the Force. But why is he so special? That's a question that plenty of "Rebels" fans are happy to answer for us, but in due time it will reveal itself. If you want a crash course on Jacen Syndulla you are in the right place. Below is everything we know about Jacen Syndulla and the ways he may become important to the greater "Star Wars" universe.