Ahsoka's Jacen Syndulla Exhibited A Rare Jedi Force Power (From A Dead Universe)

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Part Five: Shadow Warrior"

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is in a pickle. Thoroughly defeated by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) in the previous episode, she spends the majority of "Ahsoka" Episode 5 in the Force limbo the show's end credits have already teased, known as the World Between Worlds. The experience involves multiple flashbacks into the fight-heavy parts of her life she'd rather forget, as well as a Force ghost version of her old master Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who uses some characteristically aggressive methods to complete his former Padawan's training.

Back in the physical world, Ahsoka's allies labor to find her, and once again, strange Force antics end up saving the day. Hera Syndulla's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) son, Jacen (Evan Whitten), uses an impressive and clearly Force-enhanced listening skill to get an idea of Ahsoka's whereabouts, as he hears snippets of her experience in the World Between Worlds. This ability is known as Theran Force-listening, and it's pretty self-explanatory, allowing Force-sensitive people to harness the mystical energy as an auditory superpower that allows them to hear things from great distances. It also has certain other handy applications, such as allowing the user to understand other languages. While not exactly common in the live-action "Star Wars" universe, many prominent Jedi characters have mastered the trick in various "Star Wars Legends" works.

The show's choice to give Jacen Theran Force-listening abilities is fascinating because the skill is particularly associated with a very similarly-named character from an extremely dead corner of the "Star Wars" lore: Jacen Solo, the son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).