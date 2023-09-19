Chris Evans Agrees With Quentin Tarantino's Controversial MCU Comments

Former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Evans thinks that Quentin Tarantino has a point about superhero movies, as it turns out.

In a GQ profile, Evans, after saying he really likes a great supporting turn, revealed, "That was the beauty of working on Marvel films. You never really had to be front and center. Even in your own films sometimes. Quentin Tarantino said it recently, and I was like, you know, he's right. The character is the star. You're there, but you don't feel the burden of it."

Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, also quoted in the article, didn't totally agree, and followed up on Evans' comments, saying, "I think it's something he was telling himself, and I think it's something many of the Avengers, including Robert [Downey Jr.], would tell themselves, which actually was very helpful to the process. But in certain cases, including Chris's, it's not entirely true."

In November of 2022, Tarantino appeared on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast and expressed his feelings about the entire thing, saying, "Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is...you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters," Tarantino said. "But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times...but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."