First Look At Charlie Heaton's Stranger Things Season 5 Return Is Totally Bizarre

There's no doubt that the GIF of a computer-generated model of Charlie Heaton's likeness caused some heads online to turn, but anyone who's worried that "Stranger Things" Season 5 is suddenly going to shift from live action to low-quality CGI animation should rest assured that isn't the case. By the same token, this GIF isn't teasing some strange animated sequence that's set to pop up at some point in the new season. What it's actually showing is a production snippet known as a pre-vis.

Per the "Stranger Things" writers' room's explanation in a separate tweet, a pre-vis is a piece of basic animation that allows the show's crew to visualize how a certain scene will generally look and play out before they actually shoot it with live actors — essentially an advanced form of storyboarding. "We only do it for scenes involving lots of VFX or complex action," the writers' room explained. Indeed, one day prior to the Jonathan GIF, the team shared a first look at Joe Keery's Steve by use of another pre-vis snippet.

In this unique scenario, the pre-vis snippets that the "Stranger Things" team is using are helpful for another reason. Due to the ongoing 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, many actors have not resumed work on their respective productions. These pre-vis animations help the show's crew make progress on the development and production of "Stranger Things" Season 5 while the actors are unavailable, though they'll obviously need to film these shots with the actual cast eventually. The writers' room poked fun at the situation with its pre-vis GIF of Steve, writing, "Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else Season 5 is looking like this."