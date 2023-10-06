NFL Legend Dick Butkus Played Himself In A Surprising Number Of Movies And TV Shows

The professional football world is in mourning as news outlets have confirmed the death of Dick Butkus. Known for his hard-nosed playing style and hard-hitting ways, the legendary middle linebacker began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 1965, where he would spend the entirety of his career wreaking havoc on opposing offenses while wearing number 51. During his playing days, Butkus amassed a list of accolades that ensured him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to which he was inducted in 1979.

As fans of the Bears' defensive superstar can attest, Butkus boasted a personality that rivaled his formidable on-field talent, so it was hardly surprising that he went Hollywood when his playing days came to an end. Per Butkus' IMDb page, his list of screen credits topped out at 62, with the last coming via a 2014 appearance as himself on the Disney Channel sitcom "I Didn't Do It," an appearance that marked the 14th time the NFL legend played a version of himself in a film or television project.

Butkus turned up as Butkus in some pretty major projects over the years, making his first screen appearance in 1971's "Brian's Song," which explored the friendship between his teammates Brian Piccolo (James Caan) and Gayle Sayers (Billy Dee Williams). Butkus would go on to earn similar credits in beloved series like "The Rockford Files," "Coach," and "The Bernie Mac Show," along with films like "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" and "The Last Boy Scout."