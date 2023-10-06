NFL Legend Dick Butkus Played Himself In A Surprising Number Of Movies And TV Shows
The professional football world is in mourning as news outlets have confirmed the death of Dick Butkus. Known for his hard-nosed playing style and hard-hitting ways, the legendary middle linebacker began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 1965, where he would spend the entirety of his career wreaking havoc on opposing offenses while wearing number 51. During his playing days, Butkus amassed a list of accolades that ensured him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to which he was inducted in 1979.
As fans of the Bears' defensive superstar can attest, Butkus boasted a personality that rivaled his formidable on-field talent, so it was hardly surprising that he went Hollywood when his playing days came to an end. Per Butkus' IMDb page, his list of screen credits topped out at 62, with the last coming via a 2014 appearance as himself on the Disney Channel sitcom "I Didn't Do It," an appearance that marked the 14th time the NFL legend played a version of himself in a film or television project.
Butkus turned up as Butkus in some pretty major projects over the years, making his first screen appearance in 1971's "Brian's Song," which explored the friendship between his teammates Brian Piccolo (James Caan) and Gayle Sayers (Billy Dee Williams). Butkus would go on to earn similar credits in beloved series like "The Rockford Files," "Coach," and "The Bernie Mac Show," along with films like "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" and "The Last Boy Scout."
Dick Butkus didn't always play Dick Butkus during his acting days
Given how many screen credits Dick Butkus logged as an actor, you might be a little surprised that only 14 of them came under his given name when the former Chicago Bears star made a legit run at an acting career once he left the gridiron behind. Of course, Butkus didn't completely leave the sports world, working off and on as a broadcaster once he was no longer a player.
Of course, it's worth noting that several of his acting roles found him playing a coach or a former player of some sort. That includes the steadiest gig Butkus booked as an actor, with the NFL legend playing tough but tender-hearted basketball coach Mike Katowinski in 52 episodes of NBC's Saturday morning teen comedy "Hang Time" between 1998 and 2000. Prior to scoring that gig, Butkus made memorable appearances as fictional characters in some of the biggest hits to ever grace the airwaves. Among those hits you'll find '70s staples "McMillian & Wife," "The Six Million Dollar Man," "Wonder Woman," "Taxi," and "Fantasy Island," as well as '80s standouts like "Magnum P.I.," "Murder She Wrote," "Night Court," "Matlock," and "Growing Pains."
Butkus closed the '80s out with a lengthy run on the hit sitcom "My Two Dads," portraying the endearingly salty cafe owner Ed Klawicki in the show's first and second seasons. While the '90s brought small roles in "MacGyver," and "Early Edition" as well, Butkus acted less frequently once "Hang Time" came to an end, and prior of his passing hadn't appeared in a fictional program since "I Didn't Do It."