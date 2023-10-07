What's The Name Of That Wingstop Commercial Song You Can't Get Out Of Your Head?

Some commercials resort to flashy gimmicks and celebrity cameos to sell a product. In other cases, a company simply has to put a delicious-looking chicken sandwich front and center to grab people's attention, which is precisely what Wingstop has done in its "Ghost Ride the Wings | Bring the Flavor" commercial. It also doesn't hurt that the short ad is accompanied by a catchy tune bound to make viewers perk up and listen.

The tune in question is 2017's "Put Me on Somethin'" by P-Lo, featuring E-40. Though the ad only uses a few seconds of the track, namely the portion of the hook in which P-Lo repeats, "Put me on somethin'," it makes sense that it would catch on like this — the artist knows his way around a hit. Before rapping himself, he produced for the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Yo Gotti. He is also part of the Heartbreak Gang, a hip-hop collective based in the San Francisco Bay Area that's served as a launchpad for numerous rappers over the years.

While P-Lo has released a ton of tracks since 2015, "Put Me on Somethin'" remains arguably his most recognizable hit to date. It's one of his most popular songs on Spotify, with over 21 million listens.