What's The Name Of That Wingstop Commercial Song You Can't Get Out Of Your Head?
Some commercials resort to flashy gimmicks and celebrity cameos to sell a product. In other cases, a company simply has to put a delicious-looking chicken sandwich front and center to grab people's attention, which is precisely what Wingstop has done in its "Ghost Ride the Wings | Bring the Flavor" commercial. It also doesn't hurt that the short ad is accompanied by a catchy tune bound to make viewers perk up and listen.
The tune in question is 2017's "Put Me on Somethin'" by P-Lo, featuring E-40. Though the ad only uses a few seconds of the track, namely the portion of the hook in which P-Lo repeats, "Put me on somethin'," it makes sense that it would catch on like this — the artist knows his way around a hit. Before rapping himself, he produced for the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Yo Gotti. He is also part of the Heartbreak Gang, a hip-hop collective based in the San Francisco Bay Area that's served as a launchpad for numerous rappers over the years.
While P-Lo has released a ton of tracks since 2015, "Put Me on Somethin'" remains arguably his most recognizable hit to date. It's one of his most popular songs on Spotify, with over 21 million listens.
P-Lo is sharing his Wingstop commercial song on social media
Rap songs have seen a lot of commercial use over the past couple of years — from Gatorade to Apple, it seems like every company wants to exemplify youthful exuberance. So it's no surprise to see a talented up-and-coming artist like P-Lo showcased in Wingstop's ad.
The Bay Area native is making the most of his time in the sun. On August 31, he posted the commercial on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his fans came out in droves to support the union, with the post racking up over 250 retweets and nearly 1,000 likes. One of the most nuanced reactions came from @HapaPake808, who wrote, "Imagine this was a Jollibee commercial," referring to the Filipino fast food chain.
P-Lo reps his Filipino heritage wholeheartedly, even embarking on a North American tour in the fall of 2023 in honor of Filipino American History Month. All the stops are Filipino restaurants, which means people can enjoy some delicious food and tunes. And the best part is that it's completely free — fans just have to RSVP ahead of time to get a glimpse at one of the most exciting burgeoning rappers in the game right now.