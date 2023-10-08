Justice League 2 Concept Trailer Proves The Need For A Zack Snyder Sequel

The SnyderVerse DCEU has been labeled as more or less dead since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, but that hasn't stopped fans from dreaming big that Zack Snyder's story could be completed one day. After all, this isn't the first time a certain group of DC Comics fans were told that they'd never win the day.

With that in mind, Screen Culture has put together a trailer imagining what "Zack Snyder's Justice League Part II" might look like if it ever comes to fruition. Setting itself as a Netflix trailer, the fan-made teaser posits that another streamer has purchased the rights to the story and characters, which seems a bit unlikely, but the video itself is still pretty convincing.

It begins more or less where "Zack Snyder's Justice League" ended, with the future set-up of the Snyder Cut's explosive epilogue, featuring surviving League members and a few villains trying to stop Superman (Henry Cavill) and Darkseid (Ray Porter) from destroying what's left of the world. As Batman (Ben Affleck) mourns his inability to save Lois Lane (Amy Adams), the future world turns into an apocalyptic hellscape dominated by Darkseid's Anti-Life Equation.