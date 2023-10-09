Blue Bloods Characters That Fans Can't Stand

Edit "Eddie" Janko-Reagan joined "Blue Bloods" as a recurring character in the show's fourth season, introduced as the new partner to Jamie Reagan. Played by Vanessa Ray, she's known for being something of a hot head, never afraid to speak her mind to the point of rubbing some folks up the wrong way with her strong-willed nature. As Eddie's role in the show grew — she was bumped up to series regular in Season 5 — so too did her connection to the Reagans. Her and Jamie's will-they/won't-they romance eventually culminated in their marriage, and this is where the character started to go downhill for some fans.

It seems that fans who initially liked Eddie grew weary of her — or, at least, how she was written — after her relationship with Jamie got on firmer footing. "Eddie used to be a very loved character but after she married Jamie, she got kind of annoying," said u/mysticwonders_ on Reddit. And plenty of fellow "Blue Bloods" fans agreed. Some pointed out her habit of running to the Reagans whenever she gets herself in trouble, a far cry from the fiercely independent woman she was originally portrayed to be. Other fans have said that she's just not very exciting to watch anymore. "The writers need to do something to give her storyline more drama. It's not currently working," said u/Se7en_senses, while another viewer put the blame on the insipid dialogue given to the character in more recent seasons.