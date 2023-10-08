What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Gideon Yeakley?

Gideon Yeakley appeared on Season 4, Episode 6 of "My 600-lb Life." He started his weight loss journey at 650 pounds, unable to work, and completely reliant on his wife, Kayleigh. He wanted to live healthier, and with Dr. Now's assistance, he lost 220 pounds throughout his episode. It's a significant accomplishment, and judging from what's available on social media, he's stuck with Dr. Now's teachings. But there have still been ups and downs for him over the years.

His last post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was back in 2016 when he updated his followers on his health: "I had bypass Nov 6, 2015. Started the journey June 26 2015@ 640lbs. Ive lost almost half my starting weight." The best look at him today comes from Facebook; he posted a new profile picture on September 14, 2023, to show off a new haircut, and he's definitely kept the weight off all this time later. Overall, he seems to be doing well and focusing mostly on being a father to his two children in Oklahoma City.

However, he did have a health scare in 2019. In Touch Weekly reported how Kayleigh posted to Facebook about the emergency. "I talked to him not that long ago and he had passed out and fell [on] the floor," she wrote. "Poor thing told me he thought he died it happened so fast. They ordered a CT and we will hopefully know more soon. Keep him in your thoughts please." Fortunately, Gideon was all right when all was said and done.