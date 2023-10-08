What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Gideon Yeakley?
Gideon Yeakley appeared on Season 4, Episode 6 of "My 600-lb Life." He started his weight loss journey at 650 pounds, unable to work, and completely reliant on his wife, Kayleigh. He wanted to live healthier, and with Dr. Now's assistance, he lost 220 pounds throughout his episode. It's a significant accomplishment, and judging from what's available on social media, he's stuck with Dr. Now's teachings. But there have still been ups and downs for him over the years.
His last post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was back in 2016 when he updated his followers on his health: "I had bypass Nov 6, 2015. Started the journey June 26 2015@ 640lbs. Ive lost almost half my starting weight." The best look at him today comes from Facebook; he posted a new profile picture on September 14, 2023, to show off a new haircut, and he's definitely kept the weight off all this time later. Overall, he seems to be doing well and focusing mostly on being a father to his two children in Oklahoma City.
However, he did have a health scare in 2019. In Touch Weekly reported how Kayleigh posted to Facebook about the emergency. "I talked to him not that long ago and he had passed out and fell [on] the floor," she wrote. "Poor thing told me he thought he died it happened so fast. They ordered a CT and we will hopefully know more soon. Keep him in your thoughts please." Fortunately, Gideon was all right when all was said and done.
Kayleigh and Gideon Yeakley are no longer together
In Touch Weekly also reported how Kayleigh Yeakley provided an update to friends and family not too long after about how the doctors wanted to do some more tests to determine what happened with Gideon. But she never posted a status on what ailment he had that required a trip to the hospital in the first place. The important thing is that he was doing much better just a few months later, as he was able to celebrate Kayleigh's graduation from the University of Oklahoma.
Despite how everything seemed to the public on "My 600-lb Life," Gideon and Kayleigh's relationship wouldn't last. Kayleigh posted on Facebook on May 8, 2022 how the two would be separating. Her Facebook is no longer accessible to the public, but Reality Titbit provided the status. "After 14 years together, Gideon and I have decided to end our marriage," she wrote. "Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on Johnny and Frankie's happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths."
There aren't any details as to what happened between the two, but judging from this post and Gideon's health updates, they like to keep certain facets of their lives private. Gideon continues to be there for his kids, even posting a photo of them together in September 2022. Gideon has been through a lot, but overall, he seems to be in a much better place than where he was pre-"My 600-lb Life."