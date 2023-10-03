Horror Tropes That American Horror Story Fans Are Sick Of

Nothing is more frustrating than getting invested in a character's journey only to have the writers forget about the whole thing. Either there's no resolution at all, or the storyline is quickly wrapped up in a way that feels unsatisfying. This problem often plagues shows with bloated ensemble casts and overly ambitious storytelling like "Lost" and "Manifest," and it's one of Ryan Murphy's pet peccadilloes, cropping up often in shows like "Glee" and "American Horror Story."

With everything from aliens to vampires, "American Horror Story" often feels like a horror-camp variety show with monsters and demons cycling in and out each season. This makes it easier to accept that some in-world alternate timeline shenanigans could be responsible for Richard Ramirez's (Zach Villa) annual appearance at the Hotel Cortez despite his death-loop imprisonment at Camp Redwood, or overlook Scáthach's (Lady Gaga) plot fizzling out in "AHS: Roanoke." However, there are some that are harder for fans to get past.

Despite all of the horrors Delphine inflicted in "AHS: Coven," thanks to Kathy Bates' nuanced portrayal and Delphine's unlikely connection with Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), the resurrected villain seemed to be on a redemption arc. Queenie and Delphine (Bates) even bonded over drive-through food — forcing the audience to almost forget the depravity of Delphine's soul — only to see the redemption arc suddenly dropped. Then there's the aborted human-vampire hybrid baby Bartholomew from "AHS: Hotel," whose odd nature and unclear fate have spawned many a sub-Reddit rabbit hole.