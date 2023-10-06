StormBags: 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Shark Tank Product

Floods and storms are scenarios no one hopes to find themselves in. But for some, such natural disasters are a regular occurrence, and prepping for them is a must. Fortunately, StormBags offers a solution to make the process easier than ever before.

The product acts as an alternative to traditional sandbags that are often used as blockades from flooding. While getting sandbags to work properly is a labor-intensive effort that requires shoveling and packing hundreds of pounds of sand, StormBags greatly cut down on this work by using water to fill up instead. When dry, the bags weigh about one pound. The bag will expand to over 30 pounds once fully hydrated and can then be stacked like a regular sandbag. The bags can then be placed out to dry and be reused a few times afterward. The material inside the StormBag is biodegradable and non-toxic, so you can even cut the bag open once it's time to dispose of it and scatter its insides around your yard to help plants maintain their moisture.

StormBags have been presented doing some amazing feats, such as damming a creek in under 10 minutes. But soon, the product will be diving into new waters for its upcoming appearance on Season 15 of "Shark Tank." Before we see how it does, let's absorb all we know so far about the StormBag and its creators.