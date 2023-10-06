What You Need To Know About Matador Meggings From Shark Tank

Since "Shark Tank" premiered in 2009, numerous entrepreneurs have walked through its hallowed halls in an attempt to get rich off of activewear and athleisure. Some companies, like BoobyPack, have fizzled out. Others, like the gym shorts brand Birddogs, are thriving.

Valentine Aseyo hopes his company, Matador Meggings, will make waves when it hits Season 15 of "Shark Tank." Unhappy with leggings options for men, Aseyo launched Matador Meggings to create a product that was workout-friendly, flattering, and comfortable enough for all-day wear. The leggings are the company's flagship item, and they're made of moisture-wicking lycra in a variety of fun colors and patterns. Each pair has a zipper pocket, a loop for towels and T-shirts, and an inner drawstring. Crucially, they provide ample coverage where it's needed most. As Aseyo so eloquently put it on the Matador Meggings website, "Because people shouldn't tell your religion by your leggings."

Matador Meggings has already racked up a number of positive reviews. The leggings were included in the Strategist column "This Thing's Incredible." Not only were the leggings appropriate at the gym, brunch, and dance parties, wrote Alex Blynn, but they were also a comfy option for his painful bout of sciatica. "[Leggings] would be a shape-defining silver lining to my medical crisis," he wrote.

Here's what you need to know about Matador Meggings before it makes its "Shark Tank" debut.