Whatever Happened To Birddogs After Shark Tank?

As surprising as it might seem, there's a good chance that the venture capitalists from "Shark Tank" are responsible for part of your wardrobe. Over the years, these so-called "Sharks" have invested in a wide variety of fashion and clothing brands, including the jewelry brand Stella Vale, the donation-driven sock company Bombas, and the workout short brand Birddogs.

Birddogs in particular had one of the most memorable "Shark Tank" pitches of all time, as company founder Peter Baldwin explained that an annoying wedgie had sparked his business idea. Baldwin is a Harvard graduate and former IBM sales executive who was inspired to create a comfortable pair of gym shorts after enduring a terrible wedgie during a business flight. His plan was to simply remove the necessity for underwear by adding a comfortable shorts liner, and he started the business by selling Birddogs off of a table outside his local gyms.

Peter routinely sold out of his inventory during these early ventures, and with the help of friend Chris Mason he expanded this idea into a fully fledged clothing brand — one that had earned over $2 million dollars prior to their appearance on "Shark Tank."