Whatever Happened To Birddogs After Shark Tank?

As surprising as it might seem, there's a good chance that the venture capitalists from "Shark Tank" are responsible for part of your wardrobe. Over the years, these so-called "Sharks" have invested in a wide variety of fashion and clothing brands, including the jewelry brand Stella Vale, the donation-driven sock company Bombas, and the workout short brand Birddogs.
Birddogs in particular had one of the most memorable "Shark Tank" pitches of all time, as company founder Peter Baldwin explained that an annoying wedgie had sparked his business idea. Baldwin is a Harvard graduate and former IBM sales executive who was inspired to create a comfortable pair of gym shorts after enduring a terrible wedgie during a business flight. His plan was to simply remove the necessity for underwear by adding a comfortable shorts liner, and he started the business by selling Birddogs off of a table outside his local gyms.
Peter routinely sold out of his inventory during these early ventures, and with the help of friend Chris Mason he expanded this idea into a fully fledged clothing brand — one that had earned over $2 million dollars prior to their appearance on "Shark Tank."
What happened to Birddogs on Shark Tank?
In addition to Peter Baldwin's wedgie story, he and Chris Mason chose to demonstrate their product by throwing a watermelon into the shorts –- which immediately broke the liner and split open on the ground. Peter went on to say that the shorts won't hold a watermelon, but they "will work on your berries."
The duo also described where the company name came from, claiming that a Birddog is the type of guy who "could put 36 beers in a parka and sneak his way right into Fenway with ease." Nonsensical descriptions aside, the Sharks were impressed to learn that the duo had earned $2.1 million in sales in 2017 and were projecting $6.3 million in sales for 2018. The Sharks were also impressed by the 67% gross margin on each pair of shorts sold, with each pair adding $37 towards their bottom line.
The Sharks were less enthusiastic when Baldwin and Mason asked for $250,000 for a 1.5% stake in Birddogs, an incredibly low share that drew audible surprise from Lori Greiner and Daymond John. Venture capitalist Mark Cuban soon became suspicious of the company's reported success since neither Mason nor Baldwin could directly answer his questions about advertising and shipping costs. Cuban went on to call the entrepreneurs liars, saying that they were "full of s***" after realizing their cost and sale numbers didn't add up. In the end, Daymond called the pair "elitist" for their brazen pitching style and said he wouldn't be able to work with them. None of the Sharks offered Birddogs a deal.
Birddogs after Shark Tank
Thus, Peter Baldwin and Chris Mason left the show without the investment they were asking for, while the Sharks all patted themselves on the back and criticized the duo's "BS" and "arrogance." Though it's certainly ironic to hear these famously critical investors calling somebody arrogant (particularly after Robert O'Leary said he would never even think about Birddogs if he only owned 1.5%), even more ironic is the fact that Birddogs achieved all of the success the founders promised.
Following its appearance on "Shark Tank," Birddogs continued to grow in online revenue and popularity, reportedly gaining a large bump in sales after its television debut, something that could be attributed to the so-called "Shark Tank Effect." The company continued to enjoy online sales success and was rolling along without issue until July 2020, when Birddogs was hit with a lawsuit for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the New York State Human Rights Law. The lawsuit claimed that Birddogs' website (where their shorts are sold exclusively) is not accessible to blind customers, citing a lack of alt-text, inaccessible drop-down menus, and a variety of other issues.
Though this lawsuit sought compensatory damages and attorney fees from Birddogs, as of 2023 it's unclear whether or not the suit was resolved and if that resolution harmed Birddogs' revenue. Regardless, this was the first real roadblock that Birddogs faced amid its post-"Shark Tank" success, and as of right now, it hasn't appeared to have slowed the company down one bit.
Is Birddogs still in business?
As of 2023, Birddogs is still in business and thriving. A report from Kona Equity claims that the company earns an annual revenue of $13,934,000, and that its revenue has grown by $1,990,571 for each year since the company was founded.
This is more than double the $6.3 million in sales that Peter Baldwin and Chris Mason projected on "Shark Tank," and serves as further proof of the company's incredible success after their appearance on the show. That same report also indicated that Birddogs performs above the industry average in internet traffic, lending some credence to the duo's argument about successful online advertising. As the company continues to grow, so do its prices. The gym shorts that were originally priced at $55 on "Shark Tank" now cost $68 on their website. The company's inventory has also expanded to include khaki shorts, pants, and even polo shirts.
While it's unclear what the current valuation of Birddogs is (with Peter telling the sharks that it was around $16 million as of 2018), it's safe to say that the company is doing very well despite the disdain it received on "Shark Tank."
What's next for Birddogs?
Because Birddogs continues to enjoy millions of dollars in annual revenue, it seems likely that the company will continue to expand in size and inventory. As previously mentioned the Birddogs brand has grown to encompass stretch khakis, joggers, sweatpants, and bathing suits that all make use of the company's signature in-pants liner.
The company has also started selling Birddogs boxer briefs, despite Peter Baldwin stating his hatred for underwear throughout the "Shark Tank" pitch. As such, one can assume that Peter and Chris Mason will continue to add new products under the Birddogs umbrella, with hopes that the company can continue the remarkable growth it has enjoyed over the past few years.
That said, Birddogs' future success is not completely guaranteed — particularly with the impending lawsuit hanging over the company's head. In addition, customer reviews frequently complain about extensive shipping times and lack of customer service, perhaps indicating that Birddogs still struggles with the inventory issue that got them booted off "Shark Tank." In any case, as of right now Birddogs continues to run strong, and fans of the company will no doubt be excited by any new products that end up on the Birddogs website in the future.