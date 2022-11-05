Chicago Fire Showrunner Derek Haas Is Leaving The One Chicago Franchise

In October 2012, the drama series "Chicago Fire" premiered on NBC. Created by Derek Haas and his writing partner Michael Brandt, the show focused on the lives of firefighters and paramedics working at Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department. Produced by Wolf Entertainment, known for its ongoing "Law & Order" shows, the series spawned three spin-offs, two of which are still ongoing. Expanding into "Chicago P.D." in 2014 and then, "Chicago Med" in 2015, all three series make up the "One Chicago" franchise, which means they are part of a shared universe.

Aside from taking place and filming in Chicago, Illinois (via NBC), all three series share another connective tissue in a bar called Molly's. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dick Wolf, the producer for the "One Chicago" franchise, explained that each show ends with a scene at Molly's.

Beyond the fact that all three shows are produced by Wolf Entertainment, the "One Chicago" franchise shares one more component behind the scenes. Aside from creating, executive producing, running, and writing for "Chicago Fire," Haas and Brandt have also worked in some capacity on all the "Chicago" shows. The duo developed "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and even the short-lived "Chicago Justice." Haas even served as showrunner for "Chicago P.D."

With Haas having been involved with each show in some way, the franchise is suffering a huge loss with his departure.