The Ending Of Peacock's The Continental Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Continental," Episode 3

Everyone's favorite super-stylish, super-violent, and mythologically super-powered action franchise is back — and this time, it's streaming. Peacock's "The Continental" rewinds the assassin underworld tape back to the 1970s, 40 or so years before the events of the first "John Wick."

The three-part miniseries focuses on the man who would be king of The Continental: Winston Scott. Of course, "The Continental" shows Winston to us in ways we've never seen him before — namely younger, angrier, and chewing way less scenery than his older incarnation, indelibly played by Ian McShane. Over the course of the three mini-movies that make up "The Continental," Winston (Colin Woodell) assembles a team of vengeful avengers to take down the villainous Cormac O'Connell (Mel Gibson) and to take over The Continental itself. And don't worry, young Winston still wears an ascot.

By Episode 3, blood has been shed, lives have been lost, and a mysterious coin press has been leveraged against the arcane crime institution The High Table — but to what end? Has Winston really made good on his claims to avenge his brother and dish out justice for Cormac? Or has Winston sealed his fate, and kicked off the beginning of his own end? Tie another knot in your cravat and read on for the ending of Peacock's "The Continental" explained.

