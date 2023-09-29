The Continental: Who Is Mazie & How Could She Connect To The John Wick Timeline?

The alternate reality New York City of "John Wick" is a rich backdrop to an expansive universe. "The Continental" draws from this specific world, particularly when it comes to the Bowery. Mazie's dwelling is a clear reference to Laurence Fishburne's fan-favorite character. As Mazie gives the unhomed a safe space in "The Continental," so too does the Bowery King in the "John Wick" films.

Introduced in "John Wick 2," the Bowery King runs a network of spies whom John (Keanu Reeves) must cooperate with when in dire straits. At first glance, Mazie's connection to the Bowery King could be surface-level or even an Easter egg, at best. Both hail from the same district and appear to be the same type of figurehead for the area. But while "John Wick" excels at symbolic characters, being in charge of the Bowery could be an inherited position.

Mazie and the Bowery King have made names for themselves by being independent of The High Table. They have no interest in politics, nor do they allow themselves to be intimidated. Instead, they support individuals who have no one else to stand up for them. And while the Bowery King makes a point to say that he rose through the ranks himself, he very well would have known Mazie in his day. It doesn't necessarily mean that they were related, but she may have been his predecessor when it comes to facing off against The High Table.