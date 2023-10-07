Why Is Dwayne Johnson Called The Rock?

If any performer in Hollywood has had a rock-solid nickname over the years, it has to be Dwayne Johnson.

Of course, Johnson first emerged in the spotlight as a World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler who rose to prominence while sporting the moniker "The Rock," but once he started starring in Hollywood productions like the "Mummy," "Fast & Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises, he's been known as either Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or simply Dwayne Johnson.

In a Wired video Q&A with fellow actor Emily Blunt to promote his 2021 action-adventure film "Jungle Cruise," Johnson revealed that he didn't start out as "The Rock" in professional wrestling. Instead, he used a different moniker rooted in the names of his father and grandfather on his mother's side.

"The birth story of 'The Rock' is before I do what I do now, many moons ago, I used to throw around 300-pound men for a living and get my ass kicked," he explained. "And then my original wrestling name was 'Rocky Maivia,' which was a combination of my dad's first name and my grandfather's last name because both of them were pro wrestlers. So, my name became 'Rocky Maivia,' and when it was first pitched to me from [WWE co-founder] Vince McMahon, he said, 'I got your name, and I want it to be Rocky Maivia. Now, what do you think?'"