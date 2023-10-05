Wonder Woman's Daughter Scores Her First Solo Adventure In 2024

The daughter of Wonder Woman, Trinity, is set to star in a brand-new one-shot, further exploring the hero's place in the future DC Comics universe.

Trinity is a relatively new creation, debuting in "Wonder Woman" #800 (by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles). In one of the featured stories in the oversized issue, readers were introduced to Trinity, working alongside Damian Wayne's Batman and Jon Kent's Superman 20 years in the future. In the issue, Trinity, whose real name is Lizzie, enters a magic cave and faces three trials alongside her fellow future heroes. While details surrounding the character's father and history in the DC Universe remain unknown, King has promised that Trinity has an important place in his and Sampere's current "Wonder Woman" series. And now, DC Comics has announced (via PopVerse) that Trinity's story will continue in "Trinity Special" #1, with King and Sampere being joined by artist Belén Ortega ("Batman: Brave and the Bold").

The special will reprint the hero's first appearance in "Wonder Woman" #800 while featuring new tales revealing Trinity's rise as a hero as well as a story about being babysat by DC's Super Sons, Jon and Damian.