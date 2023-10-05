Wonder Woman's Daughter Scores Her First Solo Adventure In 2024
The daughter of Wonder Woman, Trinity, is set to star in a brand-new one-shot, further exploring the hero's place in the future DC Comics universe.
Trinity is a relatively new creation, debuting in "Wonder Woman" #800 (by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles). In one of the featured stories in the oversized issue, readers were introduced to Trinity, working alongside Damian Wayne's Batman and Jon Kent's Superman 20 years in the future. In the issue, Trinity, whose real name is Lizzie, enters a magic cave and faces three trials alongside her fellow future heroes. While details surrounding the character's father and history in the DC Universe remain unknown, King has promised that Trinity has an important place in his and Sampere's current "Wonder Woman" series. And now, DC Comics has announced (via PopVerse) that Trinity's story will continue in "Trinity Special" #1, with King and Sampere being joined by artist Belén Ortega ("Batman: Brave and the Bold").
The special will reprint the hero's first appearance in "Wonder Woman" #800 while featuring new tales revealing Trinity's rise as a hero as well as a story about being babysat by DC's Super Sons, Jon and Damian.
Who is Trinity and will she be important in DC's future?
In Looper's interview with Tom King about "Wonder Woman" #1, the writer explained that introducing Trinity was a "natural" move, as her presence gives DC a future trinity with Jon Kent and Damian Wayne.
"It was so natural to create her because Batman has a son and Superman has a son, and it feels like there's an obvious missing hole in the DC universe that we were trying to fill. That part of it was easy," King told us. "But it was intimidating because I do very much want to get something that catches on and that lives beyond me writing her."
Daniel Sampere's Trinity design gives the young hero a colorful look, accented with gold armor details throughout. Lizzie doesn't wield just one Lasso, but three, though beyond the Lasso of Truth, the two extra Lassos' abilities haven't been revealed. However, at the end of "Wonder Woman" #1, a new threat called The Sovereign was seen wielding the Lasso of Lies, a dark opposite to Diana Prince's Lasso of Truth, so it's possible, perhaps even likely, that Lizzie will wield other variations of Wonder Woman's iconic weapon. The new Trinity special may fill readers in on where Trinity got her weapons and showcase what each one is capable of.
The Trinity Special has some spectacular covers
"Trinity Special" #1 features new covers from some of Tom King's most frequent collaborators, including "Strange Adventures" artist Evan "Doc" Shaner, "Mister Miracle" artist Mitch Gerads, and "Wonder Woman" artist Daniel Sampere. Additionally, the special features a variant cover from current "Batman" artist Jorge Jimenez featuring Trinity striking one of her mother's iconic poses in front of Wonder Woman's silhouette, while Belén Ortega's variant features Trinity alongside an unnamed youngster in a makeshift superhero costume as the teenage hero's mother looks on lovingly in the background.
Featuring DC's brightest new star, Trinity! Discover Lizzie's earliest adventures as she takes the world of heroes by storm! Reprinting the character's first appearance alongside hilarious tales of the little Amazon and her Super Son babysitters, this special will be an instant classic for fans old and new. Plus, a brand-new story from the all-star creative team behind Wonder Woman that will tease the future of Diana's daughter!
Readers can pick up Trinity's first solo issue when "Trinity Special" #1 by DC Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on January 30, 24.