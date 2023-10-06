This One Piece Plot Hole Suggests Buggy Should Be Dead In The Netflix Series

Outside of a glaring weapon goof in Episode 1, Netflix's "One Piece" has remained as bulletproof as its rubbery captain, with little-to-no glaring errors breaking the immersion of experiencing Eiichiro Oda's legendary world. However, fans have seemingly found a plot hole centering on everyone's favorite clown-themed pirate.

Pointed out on Reddit by u/–Gravedigger–, Episode 6, "The Chef and the Chore Boy," shows Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) and his crew swimming to Baratie, carrying Buggy's (Jeff Ward) detached head with them in a bag. The user questions how the captain of the Buggy Pirates, a known Devil Fruit user, could survive the underwater journey. "Since his head is in a bag underwater, how is he able to breathe?" the user asked, pointing out Buggy's comment on how wet the inside of the bag is (meaning it's not waterproof). Even without considering the Devil Fruit's one weakness, the user questions how Buggy could've held his breath for the entire journey.

Without any context for how far the fish-man pirates swam (which "One Piece" doesn't outright state), Arlong seemingly carries Buggy underwater for quite some time. The Netflix series quickly establishes that seawater renders Devil Fruit users helpless, so without frequent breaks for air or Buggy detaching his nose to breathe, the plot hole may pose a significant question mark on "One Piece."