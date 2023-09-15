Netflix's One Piece Has A Glaring Weapon Goof In Episode 1 - So A Fan Fixed It

Although it isn't ideal, a few easy-to-miss mistakes in the "One Piece" editing room aren't all that bad, considering the amount of visual effects that went into bringing Eiichiro Oda's legendary world to live action.

"'One Piece' is not a show for a rookie director," Marc Jobst said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's the most complicated show I've ever done, and you need to learn how much you can do in-camera and what you can't do in-camera." The director, whose previous works include CGI-heavy shows like "The Witcher," "Luke Cage," and "Daredevil," believes that the only reason he was able to get through "One Piece" was because of the relationship between himself and the visual effects team. While the interview doesn't mention the fan-caught editing mistake, Jobst repeatedly reiterates how complex a simple adaptation like "One Piece" is in terms of visual effects, so thankfully, Zoro's (Mackenyu) sword is the only blatant error fans have spotted.

There is a positive takeaway from the simple editing mistake: "One Piece" shot for the stars, and nothing was off the table. In the same interview, Jobst states there was nothing within the manga that the "One Piece" team ever deemed unadaptable, meaning they were determined to bring even the most off-the-wall anime nonsense to live action. While that's a great sign for "One Piece" if Season 2 ever happens, it means the visual effects team has their work cut out for them, and unfortunately, they let a few things slip. However, it's not the end of the world, nor the end of "One Piece," and considering how much CGI went into the show, fans shouldn't lose sleep over one tiny mistake in Episode 1.